ALBANY -- Supporters of the arts in southwest Georgia can openly display that support by purchasing an exclusively designed Albany Area Arts Council T-shirt.
The T-shirt features a likeness of the historic Carnegie Library building, a local landmark that has served as home to the Arts Council for nearly 30 years
Sales of the T-shirts are part of a fundraising effort to support the Arts Council, which partners with arts programs throughout the county. In addition to purchasing T-shirts, patrons can join the local arts council at one of six levels with a one-time donation.
As a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the Albany Area Arts Council provides services that support other arts and cultural organizations, improve the quality of life for the citizens of Albany and surrounding areas, and contribute to the revitalization of Albany's historic downtown, officials with the council said in a release..
The AAAC engages in private-sector fundraising to support the cost of its service provision. Officials say partnerships, with any individual as well as any local corporate interest that encourages innovative programming across a broad community audience while benefiting both the AAAC and the corporate sponsor, are available.
Interested persons are encouraged to visit the council's new website and take a virtual tour of current exhibitions.
