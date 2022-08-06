photo exhibit1.jpg

Local photographer Belinda Vickerson will debut her first solo exhibition at the Albany Area Arts Council this month.

“People, Places, & Things” will open Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Arts Council, which is located in downtown Albany inside the historic Carnegie Library. Vickerson is a portrait and fashion photography who has been living and working in south Georgia for more than 10 years. The exhibition showcases her work from this period.

