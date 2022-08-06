ALBANY -- Local photographer Belinda Vickerson will debut her first solo exhibition at the Albany Area Arts Council this month.
“People, Places, & Things” will open Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Arts Council, which is located in downtown Albany inside the historic Carnegie Library. Vickerson is a portrait and fashion photography who has been living and working in south Georgia for more than 10 years. The exhibition showcases her work from this period.
“I’ve always been attracted to beautiful things," Vickerson said in a news release. "The best part of growing up in Alaska was being able to immerse myself in the beauty of the natural landscape. Photography gave me the means to capture that beauty and share it with the world.
"As I grew in my art, my vision expanded to more than just nature. I realized I also find beauty in people, inanimate objects, architecture and so much more. This exhibit is a collection of beautiful moments. Important moments and milestones in my career as a photographer in south Georgia; from the landscapes of local parks and waterways to some of my favorite fashion portraits. I hope in viewing the exhibit, people enjoy the journey as much as I have.”
The exhibition will run through Sept. 22.
The Albany Area Arts Council is a 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to empower artists, create diverse connections, provide educational opportunities, and champion innovation and equality in the arts and humanities.
