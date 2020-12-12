ALBANY — With a worldwide pandemic curtailing gatherings, Albany Area Arts Council Executive Director Nicole Williams and the Arts Council Board decided to bring one of the organization’s most popular annual exhibits to the community virtually.
Artwork from the Dougherty County Elementary School Art Exhibit, which showcases works by students from 11 county elementary schools, is now on display at the albanyartscouncil.org website.
“With the pandemic, we knew many people would not be coming to our events publicly, so we rebuilt our website to make it easy for the public to ‘walk’ through our exhibits,” Williams said.
Students from Alice Coachman, International Studies, Lake Park, Lamar Reese, Lincoln, Live Oak, Martin Luther King, Morningside, Northside, Sherwood, and Turner elementary schools created works that are included in the exhibit.
“We decided that we would present the artwork by county students virtually this year,” Williams said. “We didn’t want to create a reason for kids and their families to gather in a public place, so we made the decision to present the exhibit on our website. We are so excited to showcase the creativity of these young artists; we hope you enjoy this year’s digital exhibition experience, designed by Samantha Fields, the Dougherty County School System’s lead art teacher.
Williams said work by artists who are part of the Georgia Artist Guild are on display at the Arts Council’s 215 N. Jackson St. facility. The Arts Council is currently open from noon-4 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays.
