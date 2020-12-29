ALBANY — A new year is about to dawn, and the first big event for kids in 2021 will be at the Albany Museum of Art. The second annual American Girl Winter Tea Party is scheduled for 2-4 p.m. on Jan. 16 at the AMA.
The event is called “American Girl,” but it is for girls and boys and their “best friends.” The “best friend” can be any type of doll, stuffed animal or action figure that the child wants to bring. Because of health guidelines, the guest list will be limited to 12 kids, but each child also may bring a parent.
“Brighten up your chilly new year with a cozy cup of tea and make new friends with us,” AMA Director of Education and Public Programming Annie Vanoteghem said. “This is a great opportunity to share your doll with friends and their dolls.”
The first tea party in January 2020 was the kid social event of the season, and Vanoteghem says this one will be, too. Kids aren’t required to “dress up” for the occasion, but they are welcome to do so.
“I always loved to dress up my doll and myself for a special tea party with friends; this will be a safe and fun afternoon for all,” she said.
Tea will be served, as well as tasty treats. Party-goers will be able to play games and engage in three creative activities. Each also will take home a special gift for that best friend.
“You will make special creations for you and your doll, enjoy a warm cup of tea and goodies, and play with old friends and new,” Vanoteghem said.
The cost to attend is $20 for AMA members and $25 for non-members.
“Of course, it’s free for the doll and the parent,” Vanoteghem said.
Call the AMA at (229) 439-8400 or email annie.vanoteghem@albanymuseum.com to reserve your a spot at the party.
CURRENT AMA EXHIBITIONS
♦ “On the Wall,” murals by David Hale, Shanequa Gay, Amanda Jane Burk and Chris Johnson, and paintings by Sarah Emerson, is in the Haley Gallery through Feb. 20;
♦ “Midlands,” works by Courtney McClellan, is in the East Gallery through Feb. 20;
♦ “Escape Plan,” works by Elinor Saragoussi, is in the West Gallery through Feb. 20;
♦ Georgia Artists Guild of Albany’s 27th annual exhibition is in the McCormack Gallery.
