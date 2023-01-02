toddler ama.jpg

A new year of programming and events at the Albany Museum of Art will open with the popular kids’ art program Toddler Takeover on Tuesday.

 Special Photo: Albany Museum of Art

ALBANY ─ Now that fireworks have marked the beginning of the new year, activity will explode at the Albany Museum of Art with new art exhibitions, a community concert, multiple painting and art classes, a college student session of Courageous Conversations About Race, a book club meeting, and the museum’s first-ever theatrical classes.

“January can be a downtime after all of the seemingly non-stop holiday demands of the last couple of months, but not at the AMA,” Executive Director Andrew J. Wulf said. “We shall start off the new year at full throttle, offering a wide array of exciting events and programs for all ages in January.”

