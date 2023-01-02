ALBANY ─ Now that fireworks have marked the beginning of the new year, activity will explode at the Albany Museum of Art with new art exhibitions, a community concert, multiple painting and art classes, a college student session of Courageous Conversations About Race, a book club meeting, and the museum’s first-ever theatrical classes.
“January can be a downtime after all of the seemingly non-stop holiday demands of the last couple of months, but not at the AMA,” Executive Director Andrew J. Wulf said. “We shall start off the new year at full throttle, offering a wide array of exciting events and programs for all ages in January.”
The AMA will be kick off its January schedule on Tuesday.
“We will open with our popular Toddler Takeover program on Tuesday, and programming and events will continue through Jan .31, Director of Education and Public Programming Annie Vanoteghem said. "We will have something for everyone during the month."
Unless otherwise noted, the following programs or events take place at the museum, which is located at 311 Meadowlark Drive, just off Gillionville Road and adjacent to the west campus of Albany State University. As always, the AMA offers free admission for everyone.
Tuesday, Toddler Takeover, 10:30-11 a.m.
Toddlers ages 18 month to 5 years old and their parents and caregivers visit a gallery, enjoy story time, and engage in an art activity. Siblings are welcome. Afterward, families are welcome to spend time in the AMA’s children’s activities center.
Cost: Free for AMA members, $5 for non-members; Info and registration link: www.albanymuseum.com/toddler-takeover
Jan. 10, 17, 24, 31
Kids Take the Stage at the Museum: Rising Stars (K-2nd grade), 3:30-4:20 p.m.
Longtime children’s theater educator Vickie Knuckles directs this new six-week acting class for kids, who will learn basic acting concepts and how to develop their acting skills by utilizing voice, body and mind.
Cost: $75 (the course continues on Feb. 7 and 14); Info and registration link: www.albanymuseum.com/kids-take-the-stage
Jan. 10, 17, 24, 31
Kids Take the Stage at the Museum: Shooting Stars (3rd-5th grade), 4:30-5:20 p.m.
Longtime children’s theater educator Vickie Knuckles directs this new six-week acting class for kids, who will learn basic acting concepts and how to develop their acting skills by utilizing voice, body,and mind.
Cost: $75 (the course continues on Feb. 7 and 14); Info and registration link: www.albanymuseum.com/kids-take-the-stage
Jan. 12, Homeschool Day, 10-11:30 a.m.
Homeschoolers visit a gallery and work together on a take-home project. Each session focuses on an aspect of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, math) education and incorporates a current exhibition. While aimed at ages K-5th grade, homeschooled students of all ages may participate.
Note: Homeschool Day will start at 10 a.m. in 2023. Previously it began at a later time.
Cost: $5 for AMA members, $10 for non-members; Info and registration link: www.albanymuseum.com/homeschool-day
Jan. 12, AMA Members’ Winter Exhibitions Reception, 5:30-7 p.m.
The Winter Exhibitions reception celebrates the exhibitions "Highlighting Contemporary Art in Georgia: Picture This;" Globalrama, Works by Gregor Turk," "Forsaking All Comfort and Prosperity, Works by Maryam Safajoo", and "What’s SHE Doing? Revisiting the Permanent Collection."
Cost: Free for AMA members; Info: www.albanymuseum.com
Jan. 13, Courageous Conversations About Race: College Edition, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Rescheduled from October 2022, this forum, the fifth in the series, provides a safe space for college students and college instructors to explore issues of race and race relations in the United States.
Cost: Free, but space is limited so participants must register; Info and registration link: www.albanymuseum.com/courageous-conversations
Jan. 14, Student Art Studio Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
In this monthly program created by the AMA Teen Art Board, teenagers may come to the AMA classroom and create art together. Snacks and all art materials are provided at no charge.
Cost: Free; Info: www.albanymuseum.com/student-art-studio
Jan. 14, AMA Members Meet-Up at the High Museum, 11 a.m.
It’s a road trip Saturday for Albany Museum of Art members. Members at the supporting level or higher can meet together at the main entrance to the High Museum of Art in Atlanta to view the exhibition "Rodin in the United States: Confronting the Modern." The exhibition includes many of Rodin’s best-known compositions, including "The Thinker," "Monument to Balzac" and "The Kiss." The High is located at 1280 Peachtree St. N.E., Atlanta.
Cost: Free for AMA members; Info: www.albanymuseum.com/member-events
Jan. 17, AMA Art Lovers Book Club, 6 p.m.
The book club members will share a glass of wine and discuss "In the Full Light of the Sun," by Clare Clark, at their January meeting. There is no formal membership and everyone is welcome to join in. The AMA requests that participants register so adequate seating will be provided.
Cost: Free for everyone; Info and registration link: www.albanymuseum.com/book-club
Jan. 19, Corks & Canvases Painting Party: Renoir, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Participants at the fourth Corks & Canvases Painting Party for those 21 and older will be able to enjoy a glass of wine together while they recreate Pierre-Auguste Renoir’s 1873 painting "Woman in the Garden." No art experience is required, and step-by-step instruction will be provided.
Cost: $25 for AMA members, $30 for non-members; Info and registration link: www.albanymuseum.com/corks-and-canvases
Jan. 25, After School Art Club: Elementary School, 3:30-5 p.m.
Students in elementary school learn the basics, then are taught techniques such as shading, controlling tones, composition and various drawing methods. As the classes progress, participants learn how to work with different materials and techniques.
Cost: $12 per session for AMA members; $15 per session for non-members. Families with more than one child in the class get an additional 10% discount; Info and registration link: www.albanymuseum.com/art-club
Jan. 28, Laura Cetilia Immersive Cello Concert, 2:30 p.m. at the Belk Building
Renowned cellist and composer Laura Cetilia will come to Albany to perform original works inspired by Albany Museum of Art spaces. She will be in concert at the Belk Building, the AMA’s future home at 140 W. Broad Ave. in downtown Albany.
Cost: Free, but registration is requested; Info and registration link: www.albanymuseum.com/laura-cetilia
Jan. 30, After School Art Club: Middle & High School, 4-6 p.m.
Students learn the basics, then are taught techniques such as shading, controlling tones, composition, and various drawing methods. As the classes progress, participants learn how to work with different materials and techniques.
Cost: $12 per session for AMA members; $15 per session for future members. Families with more than one child in the class get an additional 10% discount; Info and registration link: www.albanymuseum.com/art-club
Questions about AMA educational programs or events? Contact Vanoteghem at annie.vanoteghem@albanymuseum.com or call her at (229) 439-8400.
For questions about membership events or how to become an AMA member, contact Director of Development and Membership Chloe Hinton at chloe.hinton@albanymuseum.com or call her at (229) 439-8400.