ALBANY ─ Spring has returned early to southwest Georgia. Residents' creativity can get an early start as well at three separate painting workshops in March at the Albany Museum of Art.
“We start off Saturday, March 12, with a mixed-media workshop that will be led by Melissa Huang, whose exhibition 'Prismatic' is on view through April 23 in the East Gallery,” AMA Director of Education and Public Programming Annie Vanoteghem said. “Then we have watercolor workshops on two Saturdays: March 19 and April 2.
“On the last day of March, we will celebrate Vincent van Gogh’s birthday with a Thursday-evening Wine & Design acrylics class in which we will recreate one of his paintings featuring his trademark sunflowers.”
Vanoteghem said the variety of media used in the different workshops helps ensure that a wider audience is served through the classes, which are geared toward older teens and adults. Participants must be 21 or older to take part in the Wine & Design workshop.
“These workshops are for people of all skill levels, from those who are practicing artists to those who have never touched a paintbrush,” she said. “If you want to improve your skills in a medium or branch into a different one, these classes are perfect choices. Expressing yourself with your own unique style while spending time with others who also enjoy art is a wonderful way to get your creative juices flowing.”
The Prismatic Painting Workshop with Melissa Huang is scheduled for 2:30-4 p.m. on March 12 and is for beginning to advanced artists. Participants will talk with Huang about the inspiration for her work and be introduced to new techniques.
Huang, an interdisciplinary artist from Statesboro, where she is an assistant professor in 2D Foundation at Georgia Southern University, explores in her work the multiplicity of identity. Her glitch-inspired painting and video self-portraiture studies the desire, failure, and dissonance associated with portraying an idealized self for today’s largely digital audience. She notes that the way a person is perceived and presents to others changes from person to person.
“A different version of you exists in the minds of your family, friends, colleagues, strangers, and digital audience; none of which encompass your complete identity,” she said. “Rather, each of these fragments comes together to paint a fuller picture of ‘you.’”
A secure registration link for Huang’s workshop may be found at www.albanymuseum.com/prismatic-painting-workshop. The cost of the workshop is $25 for AMA members, and $30 for non-members.
The first of the two watercolor workshops, both of which will be taught by Henrietta Ladson, an art teacher at Deerfield-Windsor School, is set for 10 a.m.-noon on March 19. A second workshop will be 10 a.m.-noon on April 2.
“These art classes are geared toward students 18 and older and adults who are new to the watercolor medium, want to learn new techniques, or would like to brush up on their skills,” Vanoteghem said. “You can sign up for either or both classes, and participants are welcome to bring a watercolor paper notebook if they want.”
The cost of participating in each watercolor workshop is $15 for AMA members and $20 for non-members. A secure online registration link may be found at www.albanymuseum.com/watercolor-classes.
Finally, the AMA’s first Wine & Design workshop will celebrate the birth anniversary of Dutch master Vincent van Gogh at 5:30 p.m. on March 31. "Wine & Design: Van Gogh" is for participants age 21 and older, who are welcome to bring a favorite beverage to sip or share.
“Van Gogh, whose 169th birthday is March 30, was known for his unique style, and millions love his paintings of brilliant yellow sunflowers,” Vanoteghem said. “Our participants will recreate and reinterpret them on 12-by-16-inch canvases.
“We will go step by step, so this class is for both beginners and advanced painters. Why not unplug from the TV or your tablet and experience something different by creating art in the community? It’s a great date night with a spouse or special someone, or for hanging out with a friend.”
The cost of the workshop is $25 for AMA members, and $30 for non-members. A secure registration link for "Wine & Design: van Gogh" may be found at www.albanymuseum.com/wine-and-design.
For questions about these art workshops or other programming at the AMA, contact Vanoteghem at (229) 439-8400 or email her at annie.vanoteghem@albanymuseum.com.
