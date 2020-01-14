ALBANY — The social event of the season for kids is coming Saturday when the Albany Museum of Art hosts an American Girl Winter Tea Party.
“We all enjoyed pretend tea parties with our dolls when we were growing up,” Annie Vanoteghem, director of education and public programming for the AMA, said. “I think this real-life tea party will be a special event that your child will remember fondly for years to come.”
Set for 2-4 p.m., the event is “a tea party for girls, boys, their dolls and even stuffed animals,” Vanoteghem said. “We’re calling it an ‘American Girl’ tea party, but any girl or boy is welcome to come and to bring their best friend, whether it’s a doll or a teddy bear.”
Kids can dress up for the tea party, but it’s not required.
“They can dress however they choose,” she said. “We will have some doll clothes on hand, so they’ll have the opportunity to play dress-up with their dolls.”
Tea will be served in teacups, and children will have treats to go with it.
“The kids will have the opportunity to enjoy time with their friends and make new friends as they play with their dolls in a happy, safe environment,” Vanoteghem said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun and a friendly, playful atmosphere.”
The creativity of play will be augmented with fun projects tailored for the event.
“The kids will be able to create accessories like bracelets not only for themselves, but for their dolls,” Vanoteghem said. “We’ll also have other engaging projects and crafts for them to enjoy.”
The cost to attend is $15 for AMA members and $20 for non-members.
“Of course, it’s free for dolls and parents,” Vanoteghem said. “Parents can drop off their child if they like, or they can stay for part or all of the tea party.”
Space is limited. To register a child, contact Vanoteghem at (229) 439-8400 or email annie.vanoteghem@albanymuseum.com.
