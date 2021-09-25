TIFTON — The Albany Symphony Orchestra featuring Patricia Weitzel returns to Tifton on Oct. 3 as part of the ABAC Presents! Performing Arts Series at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Weitzel and the Albany Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Claire Fox Hillard, will take the stage at the Tift County High School Performing Arts Center at 3 p.m.
Weitzel will be featured on the string bass in the concert, which will highlight a number of Italian medleys by Gabrieli, Respighi, Mascagni and Rossini.
Weitzel, lecturer of double bass at Columbus State University, has appeared as a soloist, chamber musician, orchestral performer, teacher, and clinician in several countries including Argentina, Brazil, Belgium, Canada, Chile and Germany.
ABAC Presents! is supported in part by the Georgia Council for the Arts through the appropriations of the Georgia General Assembly. Georgia Council for the Arts also receives support from its partner agency, the National Endowment for the Arts.
Southwell is the series sponsor, and J.C. and Jo Bell are the season sponsor. Unique event sponsors include Julie Hunt/Captain D’s and Mary Glynn Hendricks. The preferred sponsor is South Georgia Banking Company.
Community partner sponsors are Ann Herzog, Bowen-Donaldson Home for Funerals, Dr. and Mrs. Larry Newton, McDonald’s/Tifton Housing Authority, and Prince Automotive. The exclusive hotel sponsor is the Hilton Garden Inn of Tifton.
Season tickets for the ABAC Presents! Performing Arts Series are $80 and can be purchased at arts.abac.edu or by calling the ABAC Ticket Line at (229) 391-4895. Tickets at the door for the Albany Symphony Orchestra will be available at a cost of $10 for students and $20 for adults. ABAC students will be admitted free with their IDs.
Tickets are also still available for The Black Market Trust concert at 7 p.m. on Sept. 28 in ABAC’s Howard Auditorium, the first event in the series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.