aso concert.jpg

 Special Photo: ASO

ALBANY -- Brazilian percussion soloist Britton-René Collins will join the Albany Symphony Orchestra on Feb. 18 at the Albany Municipal Auditorium for a “Brazilian Adventure."

The performance, which coincides with the 200th anniversary of Brazilian independence in 1822, begins at 6:30 p.m.

