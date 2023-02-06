ALBANY -- Brazilian percussion soloist Britton-René Collins will join the Albany Symphony Orchestra on Feb. 18 at the Albany Municipal Auditorium for a “Brazilian Adventure."
The performance, which coincides with the 200th anniversary of Brazilian independence in 1822, begins at 6:30 p.m.
Season tickets for the “Next Adventure” season are currently available as well as single tickets to the opening performance, which was rescheduled when Hurricane Ian moved through Florida and south Georgia in September last year.
“Our continuation this season of our travel theme will highlight musical traditions in Scotland, Venice, Russia/Ukraine, and America in addition to Brazil, and transport us toward our 60th anniversary next season,” ASO Musical Director and Conductor Claire Fox Hillard said in a news release.
The "Brazilian Adventure" includes representative music from Brazil’s rich musical heritage, including 18th-century composer José Maurício Nunes Garcia’s "Overture to Zemira" and by the country’s foremost 20th-century composer Heitor Villa-Lobos’ "Bachianas Brasileiras No. 2." Villa-Lobos’ music incorporates both Brazilian rhythms and melody in describing scenes from his native Brazil.
The final section of this piece depicts “the little train of the Caipira” imitating a steam engine pulling a train through the countryside. Additionally, music by Grammy-nominated composer/pianist Clarice Assad and Brazil’s first female conductor and pianist of the “choro,” Chiquinha Gonzaga, will be performed.
Guest soloist Collins will perform Ney Rosauro’s "Concerto No. 1 for Marimba." Brazilian born Rosauro is recognized as one of the most important composers for percussion of the 20th-century. His music is infused with Brazilian motifs and elements of jazz. Collins is winner of the 2020 Concert Artist Guild Victor Elmaleh Competition and the 2021 Chicago International Music Competition. She began playing piano at age 5 and discovered percussion at 8 years old, when she became intrigued by a drum set. She is an advocate for new music and is co-founder of the Vision Duo with violinist Ariel Horowitz.
Tickets for the concert are $25 for adults, $22 for seniors (65-older) and $15 for students/military. Season tickets and season packages also are available at a savings over single-ticket prices. For more information and to purchase tickets, call the Albany Symphony offices at (229) 430-8933 or visit www.albanysymphony.org.