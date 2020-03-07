CUTHBERT -- Andrew College will host its third annual Arts Around the Square Festival on March 21, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in historic downtown Cuthbert. Attendees will experience art, theater, music and more. Regional musicians and artists will be on site.
Food vendors and several arts & crafts booths will also be on hand, so participants can stay for the day.
All of the day’s activities are free and open to the public and will provide fun for all ages.
The festival is currently accepting vendor applications. Organizations or businesses that would like to set up a booth or table and sell wares, should contact Hallah Sauls at (229) 732-5990 or hallahsauls@andrewcollege.edu. Deadline to register to be a vendor is March 14.
