ALBANY ─ In a setting of captivating Renaissance and Baroque paintings, soothing tones will help you relax, renew and revive when The Art of Sound returns to the Albany Museum of Art on Saturday.
The session will again be facilitated by Amanda Borghi of Inherent Sound and 229 Yoga, the latter of which conducts monthly yoga sessions at the AMA. The doors will open at 9 a.m. on Oct. 23, and organizers ask participants to set up by 9:20 a.m. for The Art of Sound, which will get underway promptly at 9:30 a.m. No late entry will be permitted.
“There is something special about sound meditation in the gallery,” Borghi said. “Being surrounded by art, creativity and creation brings a unique vibe and texture to the experience. Museums have always been a relaxing space for me.
“Taking in, contemplating and embracing art is a meditation all itself. It makes great sense to come to this relaxing space to dive even deeper into the relaxation we all so greatly need now more than ever.”
The Art of Sound will take place in the Haley Gallery, which is hosting European Splendors: Old Master Paintings from the Kress Collection. Organized by the Columbia Museum of Art, the exhibition includes 29 paintings by European master artists from the Renaissance and Baroque periods. The exhibition continues through Dec 23, 2021.
The backdrop of beautiful classical art creates the perfect setting for experiencing the soft tones and sounds Borghi will generate. Participants in The Art of Sound can expect to unplug, relax and revive their spirit in this immersive “bath” of healing sounds from quartz crystal bowls, gong and drums.
The tones gently build and evolve, producing a timeless, living ocean of sounds that is designed to interact with the body, cleansing and rejuvenating physically, emotionally, mentally and spiritually. Blocks and tensions are washed away, leaving participants centered, refreshed, energized, and fully present and connected with the surrounding world.
“As we emerge from another COVID wave and prepare for what is sure to be an extremely busy holiday season, this is an ideal time for everyone to pause for a moment and rejuvenate themselves,” Annie Vanoteghem, AMA’s director of education and public programming, said. “We are delighted to be able to present this experience again.”
No movement is required of participants. Guests will be invited to lie comfortably on yoga mats in the gallery while they enjoy the sounds during this 90-minute experience. Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and the session will be limited to 30 participants.
“Partnerships like this are important as we create new ways to enjoy art,” AMA Executive Director Andrew J. Wulf said. “We are always excited to bring innovative art experiences to Albany.”
Borghi said she is happy to see the different experiences the AMA is creating for members and guests through programming, partnerships and community outreach.
“I am filled with gratitude for the AMA,” she said. “They are constantly creating experiences to bring beauty into the lives of our community and redefining and making the experience of art accessible for all.”
The cost to participate in The Art of Sound is $30 for AMA members and $35 for non-members. A link to register can be found at www.albanymuseum.com/art-of-sound.
The next session of Yoga in the Gallery begins at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 29. The yoga session is free for AMA members and $10 for non-members. For those with young children, the Albany Museum of Art will have volunteers available to watch the kids play in AMAzing Space while adults and older children participate in Yoga in the Gallery.
“European Splendors: Old Master Paintings from the Kress Collection” is organized by the Columbia Museum of Art, South Carolina, with support from the Samuel H. Kress Foundation of New York. Its exhibition at the AMA was made possible by the Walter and Frances Bunzl Family Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.