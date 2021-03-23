ALBANY — Chehaw Park & Zoo, Flint RiverQuarium, and Thronateeska are offering exciting Spring Break camps to entertain and educate children during this year’s school spring break.
“Captain Planet Spring Break Camp Adventure” is scheduled for March 29-April 2 at Flint RiverQuarium and Thronateeska and April 5-9 at Chehaw Park & Zoo. Camp is from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each day with camper check-in from 8:30-9 a.m. and checkout from 3-3:30 p.m. After-camp care is available from 3-6 p.m. for $10 per day or $40 per week. Camp is for children ages 4-12 years old and is $135 for the week or $30 per day. Register more than one camper for a full session (whole week) and receive a $10 discount on the second camper’s full session price. Members receive $5 off week sessions plus half-price after-camp care.
“Camp has always been important for the social and cognitive development of children,” Artesian Alliance Director of Education Jackie Entz said. “However, educational opportunities like camps have become increasingly vital as safe, social interactions have been limited due to the pandemic.”
Campers become Planeteers during camp and will work to protect Mother Earth from environmental challenges around the globe. Each day of camp includes a zoo visit, animal encounter, games, crafts and activities.
“We were able to hold 2020 Summer Camps last year, and it was a huge success,” Entz said. “Our campers, staff and animals all remained safe during seven sessions, and we expect the same level of safety and enjoyment as we move forward with Spring Break and Summer Camps in 2021.
“The Artesian Alliance is committed to the safety of its campers, staff and zoological collection. We are using the CDC Summer Camp Guidelines and AZA COVID-19 Zoological Guidelines.
In addition to daily disinfection of our indoor space and toys, we have modified our camp structure in a number of ways:
Groups sizes have been reduced to 10-13 campers. Campers, staff, and volunteers will have their temperature checked throughout the day. Each group will have its own indoor space, supplies and toys; groups and supplies are not permitted to swap between indoor spaces. Campers will be socially distanced at all times while outdoors. Campers will be required to wear a mask indoors and spaced. Campers must bring their own lunch; we are unable to offer lunches.
Formed in 2019, the Artesian Alliance is a partnership between Chehaw Park & Zoo, the Flint RiverQuarium, and Thronateeska Heritage Center. The collaboration created by the partnership has already led to joint programmatic efforts, greater operating efficiencies and cost containment, and a more effective use of limited resources for the three organizations involved.
The Artesian Alliance designation also paves the way for future joint staffing and programming, as well as memberships and fundraising. Through the Artesian Alliance, the three venues expect both a re-energized base of support and a slate of new initiatives that will help lead the community into the future.
