Albany Museum of Art Director of Development and Membership Chloe Hinton displays the AMA’s new digital membership card, which debuts on Wednesday.

 Special Photo: Albany Museum of Art/Jim Hendricks

ALBANY ─ The Albany Museum of Art membership card will be at members' fingertips beginning Wednesday.

“Your AMA membership card is joining the digital age.” Director of Development and Membership Chloe Hinton said. “We are thrilled to offer our new digital membership cards, which can be downloaded and saved to your smartphone.”

