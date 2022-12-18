ALBANY ─ The Albany Museum of Art membership card will be at members' fingertips beginning Wednesday.
“Your AMA membership card is joining the digital age.” Director of Development and Membership Chloe Hinton said. “We are thrilled to offer our new digital membership cards, which can be downloaded and saved to your smartphone.”
Putting AMA membership cards in the digital wallet of smartphones doesn’t take up room or get lost among the other cards in your wallet or clutch.
“Few of us go anywhere without our phone, so going digital means that you never have to worry about forgetting your membership card and leaving it at home,” Hinton said. “In addition, converting to a digital card is much more environmentally friendly. It saves paper in addition to being so much more convenient. You will have it wherever you are.”
“Every member will be issued a downloadable digital card that they will receive via email,” Hinton said. “The cards can be downloaded to both iPhones and Android devices and will save in your wallet app.”
The digital cards also will update automatically when members renew memberships or change membership level, she said. Members will not have to wait for a new card to come in the mail.
“Your digital membership card is unique to your membership and displays your name, membership level, expiration date, and a barcode to scan,” Hinton said. “It’s exactly the same as your current card, but much more eco-friendly and more difficult to misplace. It will update automatically when your membership information changes and is shareable with multiple people for those who have more than one person associated with their membership.”
With the implementation of the improved digital membership cards, printed paper cards will not be issued unless a member specifically requests it, she said.
For more information about this exciting new membership feature, visit www.albanymuseum.com/members. There will be a link to FAQs and instructions on how to install your card on your phone.
If you are an AMA member and you do not receive your Dec. 21 email with information on downloading your membership card, email chloe.hinton@albanymuseum.com or call (229) 439-8400.