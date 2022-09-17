paint party.jpg

Participants at "Wine & Design: William H. Johnson" on Oct. 11 at the Albany Museum of Art will be inspired by the artist’s works in the exhibition "Fighters for Freedom: William H. Johnson Picturing Justice," including "Harriet Tubman," ca. 1945, oil on paperboard, Smithsonian American Art Museum, gift of the Harmon Foundation. 

 Photo Copyright: Smithsonian American Art Museum

ALBANY ─ An artwork from "Fighters for Freedom: William H. Johnson Picturing Justice" will be the inspiration for participants in the Oct. 11 session of the Albany Museum of Art’s Wine & Design Paint Party. The two-hour session will start at 5:30 pm.

“This is going to be a special edition of Wine & Design,” Annie Vanoteghem, director of education and public programming for the AMA, said in a news release. “Participants will be asked to interpret Johnson’s "Harriet Tubman," a circa 1945 oil painting on paperboard.

