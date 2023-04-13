hinton friends.jpg

"Cypress Swamp," a 1999 oil on canvas painting by Steve Hinton, is one of the works that will be on view April 20-Aug. 13 in the "Steve Hinton & Friends … From the Beginning" exhibit at the Albany Museum of Art. The painting is on loan from Thomas Hinton.

 Special Photo: Albany Museum of Art

ALBANY ─ Works by a well-known Albany artist revered for capturing the color, humor, and spirit of south Georgia in his paintings will be on view at the Albany Museum of Art in the exhibition "Steve Hinton & Friends … From the Beginning."

The exhibition opens with a reception for AMA members at 5:30 p.m. on April 20. "Steve Hinton & Friends … From the Beginning" will open to the public April 21 and continue through Aug. 12. The AMA is located at 311 Meadowlark Drive in Albany, and admission is free.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags