ALBANY ─ The Albany Museum of Art is again participating in the Blue Star Museums summer program, which starts May 20 on Armed Forces Day and continues through Labor Day on Sept 4.
“This is a nationwide program that expresses our appreciation to members of the U.S. military and their families for their service to our nation,” AMA Executive Director Andrew J. Wulf said in a news release. “Their service and sacrifice ensure that freedom of expression, which is essential in the arts, will continue to be robust in the United States. We look at this as a special opportunity to share with them cultural treasures and experiences.”
Blue Star Museums is a collaboration of the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the U.S. Department of Defense, and participating museums. During the summer participating institutions offer free admission to up to five family members of those serving in the U.S. military — Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and Space Force — and those in the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, and National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration Commissioned Corps.
“We thank the 2023 Blue Star Museums who invite military personnel and their families to experience the many wonders they have to offer, whether it’s a glimpse into the past, an encounter with awe-inspiring art, or a moment of discovery,” Maria Rosario Jackson, chair of the National Endowment for the Arts, said. “The Albany Museum of Art is helping to enrich the lives of military families and build meaningful connections between our nation’s military and their local community.”
The AMA offers free admission to everyone.
“Through June 30, we are offering service personnel one-year basic memberships at no cost, entitling them to AMA member discounts for events and programs, such as our art camps and, for adults, our Corks & Canvases Painting Parties,” Wulf said.
The AMA’s basic membership, which normally costs $75, also includes the Southeastern Reciprocal Membership program, which offers free and reduced prices at hundreds of participating museums in the Southeastern United States.
“That is a perk that will continue for the duration of the membership,” Director of Development and Membership Chloe Hinton said. “They also can upgrade to a supporting membership for $25, which includes the North American Reciprocal Membership program. That opens up free and reduced access to even more participating museums across the United States.”
Beginning July 1, the AMA is transitioning to free memberships. Rather than pay for memberships, tax-deductible donations made to the museum’s annual fund enable members to enjoy different levels of benefits.
Military families who join on July 1 or later and donate at the Artist Guild Level ($1 to $124) will be upgraded at no additional cost to the Reciprocal Level ($125 to $249), which entitles the contributor to more perks and discounts. The museum will release details on the benefits associated with each of the new annual-fund donation levels in the coming weeks.
Organizers of the Blue Star Museums program selected Armed Forces Day as the opening day for the annual Blue Star Museums program because it was established in 1949 as a day for Americans to come together and thank military members for their patriotic service.
In addition to art museums like the AMA, children’s museums, history and science museums, zoos, aquaria, and nature centers are participating in the Blue Star Museums program. A list of U.S. museums participating organizations can be found online at www.arts.gov/initiatives/blue-star-museums.