BSM 2019 Color Logo

Special Logo

 Special Logo

ALBANY ─ The Albany Museum of Art is again participating in the Blue Star Museums summer program, which starts May 20 on Armed Forces Day and continues through Labor Day on Sept 4.

“This is a nationwide program that expresses our appreciation to members of the U.S. military and their families for their service to our nation,” AMA Executive Director Andrew J. Wulf said in a news release. “Their service and sacrifice ensure that freedom of expression, which is essential in the arts, will continue to be robust in the United States. We look at this as a special opportunity to share with them cultural treasures and experiences.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags