Art educators who teach at levels from kindergarten through college can join together for professional development, idea sharing, and networking at the second Art Ed. Connect session on Oct. 13 at the Albany Museum of Art.
ALBANY ─ Art educators who teach at levels from kindergarten through college can join together for professional development, idea sharing, and networking at the second Art Ed. Connect session on Oct. 13 at the Albany Museum of Art. The workshop, which is open to educators from throughout southwest Georgia, is scheduled 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
“We had a terrific turnout at our first Art Ed. Connect back in March, and several teachers said they would like to see the program return this fall,” AMA Director of Education and Public Programming Annie Vanoteghem said. “When budgets are tight, the arts are usually the first to lose funding, so this is an inexpensive way for art educators to connect with one another and share ideas and tips that can be used in the classroom to improve student outcomes.”
Vanoteghem said that research has shown that professional development results in improved instruction. Likewise, students who are exposed to the arts develop stronger skills in critical thinking, problem-solving, organizing and developing ideas, and other areas that lead to better scholastic performance.
“The arts are a critical part of a well-rounded education, and our art educators play a vital role by bringing the arts to students,” she said. “Many feel like they’re alone on an island. This program was designed to bring those teachers together, creating peer-to-peer learning opportunities and introducing them to each other. The result will be a stronger social and emotional support group that will serve as a bridge between all those islands.”
Participating educators will take part in discussions and hands-on workshops; discover new effective lesson plans, tips, and strategies, and be inspired with innovative ideas that they can take back to their classrooms to benefit their students.
“We will have presentations discussing lesson plans and curriculums, classroom management and mindfulness, and Visual Thinking Strategies, which is an inquiry-based teaching strategy for all grade levels,” Vanoteghem said. “They will get a gallery tour and experience a mock field trip. Participants also will have time to meet and mingle with local art educators, network and find resources for support.”
The cost for an educator to attend this professional development opportunity is $25. Refreshments and lunch will be provided. A link for secure registration may be found at www.albanymuseum.com/art-ed-connect.
The Albany Museum of Art is located at 311 Meadowlark Drive, adjacent to Albany State University’s West Campus just off Gillionville Road. The museum is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and is open to the public 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.