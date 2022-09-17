art teachers.jpg

Art educators who teach at levels from kindergarten through college can join together for professional development, idea sharing, and networking at the second Art Ed. Connect session on Oct. 13 at the Albany Museum of Art.

ALBANY ─ Art educators who teach at levels from kindergarten through college can join together for professional development, idea sharing, and networking at the second Art Ed. Connect session on Oct. 13 at the Albany Museum of Art. The workshop, which is open to educators from throughout southwest Georgia, is scheduled 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

“We had a terrific turnout at our first Art Ed. Connect back in March, and several teachers said they would like to see the program return this fall,” AMA Director of Education and Public Programming Annie Vanoteghem said. “When budgets are tight, the arts are usually the first to lose funding, so this is an inexpensive way for art educators to connect with one another and share ideas and tips that can be used in the classroom to improve student outcomes.”

