Art educators from Georgia and Alabama tour the "Fighters for Freedom: William H. Johnson Picturing Justice" exhibition during the Art Ed. Connect professional development day on Oct 13 at the Albany Museum of Art. Johnson’s art will be discussed at three AMA fall lectures led by art historians and artists.

 Special Photo: Albany Museum of Art

ALBANY ─ A series of lectures designed to illuminate the works of William H. Johnson, one of America’s leading African-American artists of the 20th century, will get underway in November at the Albany Museum of Art.

“We will have experts on art history who will provide context for William H. Johnson’s paintings, as well as current artists who will share their perspectives about his work,” Annie Vanoteghem, AMA's director of education and public programming, said. “Two of these lectures will be in-person events conducted at the AMA, and the third will be accessible via Facebook Live.”

