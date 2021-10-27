WASHINGTON -- U.S. Congressman Sanford D. Bishop Jr., D-Ga., has announced a $10,695 grant award through the Institute of Museum and Library Services for the Albany Museum of Art. The grant is made possible by the American Rescue Plan as part of its effort to support the role of museums and libraries in responding to the coronavirus pandemic. The funds will support an exhibit focusing on art and medicine with the goal of improving patient care.
“Our communities have felt the strain of COVID-19 and many are part of our road to recovery," Bishop said in a news release. "In passing the American Rescue Plan, Congress recognized that we are still in the middle of our fight against this pandemic. This emergency assistance is vital to community centers which have made great sacrifices in the interest of public safety. Time and again we see how the American Rescue Plan has supported individuals and institutions in creating opportunities for community groups to find innovative solutions to this public health crisis.”
In March, Congress passed the American Rescue Plan. The funds have helped individuals, community organizations, and local governments across the country, and their positive impact has been frequently touted by Republican Members of Congress, though none voted for the bill.
“The AMA is grateful for this meaningful support from the IMLS that enables us to launch the Art of Medicine program collaboration with Phoebe Putney Health System," Albany Museum of Art Executive Director Andrew J. Wulf said. "We are looking forward to providing scenarios in which doctors and other health professionals can engage the arts and explore new and creative ways to communicate on deeper levels with their patients. This is another example of how art and medical science can be allies to enhance the quality of patient care."
The Albany Museum of Art will host programming to help physicians understand alternative viewpoints and engage in deeper emotional processing to improve patient care. Based on another program in which physician participants reported improved insight, empathy, and ability to reflect in their clinical work, this initiative combines the Balint method of "doctor-patient relationship groups" with an art analysis technique called Visual Thinking Strategies.
