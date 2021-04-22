ALBANY -- The fourth Courageous Conversations about Race workshop will again provide a safe space to discuss race and racism in the community on May 15 at the Albany Museum of Art.
Set for 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Willson Auditorium, the workshop is open to adults and teenagers in the community.
The current socio-political climate has placed concerns about race, racism and societal equity at the forefront of the American discussion. The Courageous Conversations workshop at the AMA enables discussions of race among members of our community by using works of art as a catalyst for deeper understanding of the intersection of racial identity, politics, and social and educational outcomes in America.
Returning to facilitate the workshop will be Gloria J. Wilson and Sara Scott Shields. Wilson and Shields facilitated each of the three previous Courageous Conversations workshops at the AMA.
“The AMA looks forward to continuing one of our lead programs, Courageous Conversations,” AMA Executive Director Andrew J. Wulf said. “With the expert guidance of Drs. Wilson and Shields, the museum will again offer guests a haven for addressing bravely the freight of issues surrounding the often unwieldy subjects of race and racism that seem to convulse our nation almost daily.”
Wilson is an assistant professor in Art & Visual Culture Education at the University of Arizona. She is chair of the Committee on Multiethnic Concerns for the National Art Education Association, and co-director of Arizona Arts, Racial Justice Studio.
Shields is an associate professor of art education at Florida State University, where she serves as director of the Masters in Art Education Teacher Certification program and is chair of the Art Education Department.
The last two workshops were conducted for high school seniors and juniors in the Dougherty County School System and Deerfield-Windsor School, but AMA Director of Education and Public Programming Annie Vanoteghem said this workshop is open to the community at-large.
“This year, we’re reaching out to adults and teenagers from throughout the community,” Vanoteghem said. “We are offering a safe space for people from all segments of the population to get together and talk about their experiences and perceptions of race and racism. Our hope is that frank, honest conversations will help build bridges of understanding that will, in turn, build a stronger, more united community.”
Because of health guidance, the workshop will be limited to 32 participants. An online registration link can be found at www.albanymuseum.com/courageous-conversations.
“There is no cost to participate, but we are suggesting a $10 donation to help defray the cost of the workshop,” Vanoteghem said. “We also will be offering refreshments throughout the program.”
Interested persons who have questions about the workshop may contact Vanoteghem at annie.vanoteghem@albnymuseum.com, or call her at (229) 439-8400.
