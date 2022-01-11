SAVANNAH — The Georgia Historical Society announced recently the addition of Cheryl Lansing as director of finance and Nate Pedersen as manager of the archival and reference team.
Lansing joins GHS after 11 years as chief financial officer of the Savannah Jewish Federation and Jewish Educational Alliance in Savannah, where she was responsible for managing the day-to-day accounting functions and providing leadership, planning and oversight of all financial operations. Before her work at the JEA, Lansing was the director of accounting for the American Red Cross in Savannah. Her volunteer work includes involvement with Step Up Savannah and the CFO Council of Savannah.
Pedersen comes to GHS from Oregon, where he served on the board of directors for the Deschutes County Historical Society in Bend, Ore., and volunteered as an at-large representative on the Oregon Heritage Trees Committee. He was a co-founder of the Deschutes County Access to Justice Committee. A native of Minnesota, Pederson holds a bachelor’s degree in cultural anthropology and a master’s degree in library and information studies from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He is a member of the American Library Association, the Association of College and Research Libraries division, and the Rare Books and Manuscripts Section. He is the co-author of two books on popular medical history and the editor of several short-story anthologies.
At GHS, Pedersen will be responsible for supervising and managing the day-to-day operations of the newly renovated GHS Research Center when it re-opens to the public on Jan. 19.
“We are excited to welcome Cheryl and Nate to GHS,” GHS Executive Vice President and COO Laura García-Culler said in a news release. “Their energy, enthusiasm, and contributions to the team are already evident. They each bring a wealth of talent and expertise to their respective roles and will be tremendous assets to GHS as we pursue our mission to collect, examine and teach Georgia history.”
For more information, contact Director of Communications Patricia Meagher at 912-651-2125, ext. 153.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.