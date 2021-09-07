TIFTON — Kevin Sackenheim of Alapaha won the Donna Hatcher Best in Show Award at the recent Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College photography contest. The contest was hosted by the ABAC School of Arts and Sciences Alumni Council and ABAC’s Georgia Museum of Agriculture.
Sackenheim’s photo depicts freshly cut lilies captured in front of a 2020 television broadcast that discussed the pandemic and widespread social unrest. Sackenheim received $500 for his winning entry.
The top prize is named for Donna Hatcher, a former ABAC art professor who passed away in 2020. She was an ABAC faculty member for 20 years.
“The GMA Gallery is honored to be a part of capturing and preserving the spirit of 2020 as reflected in local photographs through this contest, while honoring the memory of our dear friend and collaborator Donna Hatcher,” GMA Curator Polly Huff said.
The contest featured five categories: abstract, agriculture, architecture, landscape, and nature and people. The five first place category winners received $200 each. Ashley’s Business Solutions was a Benefactor Sponsor for the event.
The winners of each category were: Abstract, “Straight from the Heart” by Jean Gay; Architecture, “Bath House” by Suzanna Dorminy; Agriculture, “950” by Charley Lollis; Landscape, “Solitude” by Landon Rowe; and Nature & People, “Long Live” by Alisha McKellar.
The honorable mentions in each category were: Abstract, “Autumn” by Daniel Shippey; Architecture, “Primitive Baptist Church” by Sydney Cromer; Agriculture, “Cuddles” by Leslie Jane Pannell; Landscape, “I Talk to Trees” by Catherine Wilson; and Nature & People, “Pedaling in a Pandemic” by Linda Powell.
All the photos will be displayed in the “Beauty Amidst Trials: Capturing A Pandemic Year” exhibit which is open to the public in the GMA Gallery during the month of September. For more information, interested persons can contact Huff at phuff@abac.edu.
