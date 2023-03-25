ALBANY — The summer holidays are getting closer. Parents who are looking for ways to keep their children engaged and active between school terms have plenty of options with the series of 11 art camps that begin at the Albany Museum of Art on June 5 and continue through early August.

“We have three camps for toddlers, four for students in K-5th grade, a culinary arts camp for kids in 2nd-7th grade, and three camps for middle and high school students,” Annie Vanoteghem, AMA director of education and public programming, said. “The camps cover a whole gamut of interests, so there is sure to be one — or several — that will appeal to your camper.

