ALBANY — The summer holidays are getting closer. Parents who are looking for ways to keep their children engaged and active between school terms have plenty of options with the series of 11 art camps that begin at the Albany Museum of Art on June 5 and continue through early August.
“We have three camps for toddlers, four for students in K-5th grade, a culinary arts camp for kids in 2nd-7th grade, and three camps for middle and high school students,” Annie Vanoteghem, AMA director of education and public programming, said. “The camps cover a whole gamut of interests, so there is sure to be one — or several — that will appeal to your camper.
“We have brought back some of our campers’ favorites, including Culinary Arts and Fashion Forward. We also, for the first time, will have two Artrepreneur Camps — one for K-5th grade and one for middle and high school students.”
There are some new themes this year as well, Vanoteghem said.
“K-5th graders will get to mix storytelling through art with theater at one camp, and middle and high schoolers will get to explore interior design,” she said. “We are always looking for ways to keep the art experience fresh and inspiring.”
Most camps are from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. with free early drop-off at 8 a.m. and late pick-up at 5 p.m., and some camps have half-day options available. All toddler camps are 9 a.m.-noon. Campers can bring a brown-bag lunch or the AMA will provide lunch for an additional fee.
“Of course, all campers get to enjoy a free pizza party lunch on the last day of their camp,” Vanoteghem said.
AMA members get a discount on camp fees, and both AMA members and non-members get a special early-bird discount if they register before May 1. Registration is open now, and secure registration links for camps can be found on the AMA website at www.albanymuseum.com/ama_programs/summer-art-camps.
“We have a number of campers who are already signed up,” Vanoteghem said. “When you see a camp that your child is interested in, you shouldn’t wait too long to register. Many of our camps sell out long before schools close for the summer.”
She also noted that because of generous donations to the AMA through the Libby Womack Paddle Raise at AMA Art Ball and other contributions, camp scholarships are available. You can apply for a scholarship for your camper on the link on the AMA website at www.albanymuseum.com/ama_programs/summer-art-camps.
“It will be a summer packed with art and fun,” Vanoteghem said. “We hope to see your camper at the AMA.”
Following is a list of the camps by age group and dates:
TODDLERS (AGES 2-4)
Early drop-off and late pick-up are not available for toddler camps.
Littles Camp I: June 12-16
Littles Camp II: July 10-14
Littles Camp III: July 17-21
Hours: 9 a.m.-noon
Description: Littles Camp is designed for young campers to make new friends, play and learn in the AMAzing Space children’s gallery, and explore the world of art through activities such as color mixing, collaging and more.
K-5TH GRADE
Free early drop-off at 8 a.m. and free late pick-up at 5 p.m. are available for all K-5th grade camps.
Art Out of this World Camp: June 5-9
Full-day hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Half-day hours: 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m.
Description: Strap in and blast off for fun. This camp, led by Megan Lisenby, will start off your camper’s summer vacation with a trip around the world and beyond. Campers will embark on a new adventure each day, exploring our galaxy. We will use science, art, and a whole lot of imagination as we travel through time and space to make amazing new discoveries.
Young Artrepreneurs: June 19-23
Full-day hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Half-day hours: 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m.
Description: This one is for the business-minded kid who loves art. Students will devise and execute their art-related business over the week. Activities will include creating a personal business card and logo. Students will sell their art/products at a Pop-Up Market on Friday from 3:30-5 p.m. at the AMA.
Artful Camping: June 26-30
Full-day hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Half-day hours: 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m.
Description: Artful Camping will be a fun week full of traditional summer camp-inspired artwork and fun. Campers will get outside to create works of art with non-traditional materials, go on nature “hikes,” tell stories, make s’mores, and be inspired by the beauty of our earth to create sustainable works of art with a traditional summer camp flair.
Storytelling with Art & Theater: July 24-28
Full-day hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Half-day hours: 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m.
Description: Storytelling with Art & Theater will be a fun mix of building art skills through visual work and theater. Students will spend each day exploring storytelling through many different mediums. They will develop skills in drawing, painting, printmaking and more each morning, and acting skills with fun theater games each afternoon.
On the day following this camp, July 29, campers will return one last time to perform a short skit at the AMA Storytelling Family day.
2ND-7TH GRADE
Free early drop-off at 8 a.m. and free late pick-up at 5 p.m. are available.
Culinary Arts: July 31-Aug. 4
Full-day hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Half-day hours: 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m.
Description: Chef Todd White will lead your adventurous eater or chef-in-training in the world of art, science and food. From learning about different cuisines to making simple recipes and trying new things, students will find out how exciting food can be.
MIDDLE & HIGH SCHOOL
There is no early drop-off, but free late pick-up at 5 p.m. is available for all middle and high school camps.
Fashion Forward: June 12-16
Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Description: Taught by Heather Ashberry of Beatrice Wormwood Ink, this hands-on class allows students to get a fashion design crash course. Through fun and challenging projects, students will become familiar with a variety of skills. They will explore pattern, form and function through a series of projects, including fabric painting, weaving, dyeing and block printing.
The class will culminate in displaying each student’s piece on Friday from 3-5 p.m.
Note: Students will be required to provide some supplies.
Interior Design: July 10-14
Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Description: This camp is for the middle or high school student who loves to design unique roomscapes, create DIY pieces, and let their personality shine through their inspo boards. Join friends to develop ideas, create room floor plans, build a color scheme, build room mock-ups, and create pieces that will fit perfectly in your space.
Middle & High School Artrepreneurs: July 17-21
Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Description: This camp is for the business-minded middle or high schooler who loves art. Students will devise and execute their art-related business over the week. Activities will include creating a personal business card and logo.
Students will sell their art/product on Friday from 3:30-5 p.m. in a Pop-Up Market at the AMA.
Questions about AMA Summer Art Camps may be emailed to Vanoteghem at annie.vanoteghem@albanymuseum.com or call the AMA at (229) 439-8400.