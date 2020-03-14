ASHBURN — Ashburn-born singer Mike Jerel is now officially part of a Legend “The Voice’s” team John Legend, that is.
On Monday’s airing of the popular NBC vocal competition “The Voice,” all four of the show’s coaches — Legend, Blake Shelton, Nick Jonas and Kelly Clarkson — were wowed by Jerel’s rendition of James Brown’s “It’s a Man’s, Man’s, Man’s World” and sought to have him join their team. The 31-year-old singer chose Team Legend and now advances to the “knockout rounds” of the show’s competition.
A native of Ashburn who currently resides in Columbus, Jerel grew up with a single mom and his grandmother, who helped raise him and his brother. He was inspired to pursue music after his grandmother bought him a drum set. She would sing at retirement homes and take him along so he could play back-up. Spending this time with her taught him to always give back, the singer said.
Mike went on to study music education and became a middle school chorus teacher. He lost his grandmother to cancer in 2014 but started a foundation in her name. He still performs at retirement homes, just as she did.
Outside of his work with the foundation, Jerel now sings on a cruise ship and teaches private vocal lessons.
“The Voice” airs from 8-10 p.m. on Mondays and from 8-9 p.m. on Tuesdays.
