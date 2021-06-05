ATLANTA — Summer may not officially begin for another month, but the World of Coca-Cola is kicking off the season early with new and unique features to make guests feel like A-listers.
Sniff out the Secret
World of Coca-Cola’s newest permanent exhibit, Scent Discovery, shows just how much flavor and scent go hand-in-hand. This experience gives guests a deep dive into the anatomy of smell and challenges them to identify a variety of sweet, fruity and spicy scents that will reveal beverage recommendations tailored to them.
Be a VIP
Following a sold-out pilot this spring, World of Coca-Cola is extending its premium, small-group experience – Coke Insider Journey – through the summer. The exclusive tour gives groups of no more than 10 guests the entire attraction to themselves for two hours of behind-the-scenes peeks and performances. Fans who want to level-up their visit can purchase tickets for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Pour by Phone
Coming to Taste It! at World of Coca-Cola is a new way to pour fountain drinks – by phone. For the first time since the onset of the pandemic, the Coca-Cola Freestyle room within Taste It is re-opening, now with contactless pouring innovation. This futuristic new feature means guests can simply scan the QR codes on the dispensers with their smartphone cameras, then use their phones as remotes to choose and pour the drinks of their choice from more than 100 options. Plexiglass stanchions allow guests to enjoy the experience with members of their own party.
Get Groovy
Coca-Cola’s 1971 Unity Collection celebrates the 50th anniversary of its iconic Hilltop original television commercial. Throughout the summer and fall, global fashion, beauty and accessory brands are rolling out merchandise representing Hilltop’s themes of peace, love, unity and optimism. To check out the limited-edition items, guests can visit the Coca-Cola Store at World of Coca-Cola or shop online at cocacolastore.com/unity.
Buy the World a Coke
Inside the Pop Culture Gallery, a new installation invites guests to embrace the message of Hilltop: “Buy the world a Coke and keep it company.” Guests who use the notepad or keyboard to answer the question, “If you could buy a Coke for anyone in the world, who would it be and why?” could see their messages and stories showcased in the interactive gallery.
