abac presents.jpg

The Atlanta Chamber Players will be featured in a 7 p.m. performance at ABAC’s Howard Auditorium on Oct. 10 in the ABAC Presents! Performing Arts Series.

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — The Atlanta Chamber Players will bring their special brand of music to Tifton in the ABAC Presents! Performing Arts Series from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College on Oct. 10 with a 7 p.m. performance in ABAC’s Howard Auditorium..

Founded in 1976, the Atlanta Chamber Players are a mixed ensemble of strings, winds and piano. The group performs classical masterpieces by Beethoven and Brahms as well as contemporary works.

