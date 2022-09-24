TIFTON — The Atlanta Chamber Players will bring their special brand of music to Tifton in the ABAC Presents! Performing Arts Series from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College on Oct. 10 with a 7 p.m. performance in ABAC’s Howard Auditorium..
Founded in 1976, the Atlanta Chamber Players are a mixed ensemble of strings, winds and piano. The group performs classical masterpieces by Beethoven and Brahms as well as contemporary works.
The Players have spent 45 years performing in critically acclaimed concerts in hundreds of cities throughout the United States, Europe and Mexico. International radio broadcasts of the Players’ performances have spread the word about the talented group of musicians worldwide.
The ensemble has premiered more than 90 works, including world premieres commissioned from composers such as Michael Gandolfi, David Amram, Anne LeBaron, two works from Pulitzer Prize-winner John Harbison, and a 2014 commission from Adam Schoenberg. The Players also received the American Prize for Chamber Music Performance in 2014.
Other events in the ABAC Presents! series include the California Guitar Trio on Feb. 26, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Bluegrass Band on March 14, and trumpeter Scotty Barnhart with the ABAC Jazz Ensemble on April 20.
Individual tickets for each event are available at a cost of $20 per event for adults and $10 per event for youths. To purchase tickets, interested persons can visit arts.abac.edu or call the ABAC Ticket Line at (229) 391-4895.
For the ABAC Tifton Arts & Culture Season, the series sponsors include Laurie and John Bolen, Checkers/Captain D’s, and Southwell. Julie Hunt is a unique event sponsor, and preferred sponsors include South Georgia Banking Co., the Floor Shoppe at Glynn Hendricks Interiors, and Dr. Bret Wagenhorst.
Community partner sponsors are Bowen-Donaldson Home for Funerals, Ann Herzog, Anita and Melvin Merrill, Mary and Larry Newton, Prince Automotive, Susan and Wayne Roe, Tifton Housing Authority/McDonalds, and the Tifton-Tift County Tourism Association.
Friends of the arts sponsors are Charlotte and Norris Klesman, Jeannie and Steve Rigdon, Wanda and Powell Gaines, and Helen Wright. The exclusive hotel sponsor is Hilton Garden Inn of Tifton.
