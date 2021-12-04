ALBANY — Southwest Georgians had a potpourri of events to choose from on Saturday with two annual and well-attended parades and Christmas festivals, a monster truck show, and the pending SEC Championship showdown featuring the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide all drawing their share of interest.
But even with competing interests, there’s little that can keep car enthusiasts away from car shows/swap meets like the one hosted by the Albany Exchange Club on Saturday.
“This is second nature to me,” Jamie Addison of Newton said as he sat behind his beautifully restored 1936 Chevy pickup. “My dad was a hot-rodder, and I guess it’s in the blood.”
Jimmy Dyes, who once lived in Albany, had a little longer trip than many at the show ... from north Georgia’s Forsyth. But Dyes said he couldn’t resist the opportunity to travel down to south Georgia for the show.
“I go to these shows every chance I get,” Dyes, who was showcasing his perfectly restored 1932 Ford Roadster, said. “This is what I do for fun. I just load up the vehicle and head out. I have a trophy case for the awards I’ve won, but this is just fun to get out and show my vehicle with all these other car-lovers.”
In spite of stiff competition from other events, the Exchange Club’s Gary Knight said the second car show/swap meet had done well.
“There are more cars here than the first show, and there are definitely a lot more children,” he said. “With the parades and all the other stuff going on, that hurt our attendance some. But I think we’re going to end up with between 3,000 and 5,000 folks. And that’s going to mean a lot of money to fight child abuse.”
While dozens and dozens of car owners waited in the beautiful southwest Georgia sunshine to see if they’d won one of the 116 trophies that were given out in various classes, a large crowd checked out vendor booths, paid a visit to Santa Claus, looked for bargains — for car parts and other items on sale — or just admired the magnificent vehicles on display, including Jack Miller’s remarkable 1921 Rolls Royce Silver Comet.
“I just came over to check everything out, but this right here is the coolest thing here,” Steve West of Baconton said, indicating the classic Rolls.
Miller, meanwhile, was kind enough to offer a guest the opportunity to sit in the classic vehicle as the explained the various “extras” included in the custom-made classic.
“In 1921, you could have bought three new Cadillacs for what these cost,” he said. “Each of them was custom-made; the chassis were shipped over and then each vehicle built to specifications between the years of 1907 and 1926. Some of the earlier models are worth between $2 million and $3 million today.”
Knight said Exchange Club officials are already looking toward the third Exchange Club Car Show/Swap Meet, which may include additional “big boy toys.”
