TIFTON — When a French bachelor becomes engaged to three different air hostesses at the same time and they all show up in his living room, comedy ensues in the Baldwin Players’ production of Marc Camoletti’s “Boeing, Boeing” on Oct. 10-12 at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. Curtain time is 7 p.m. each night in Howard Auditorium.
“This play is a farcical romp through the experiences of a Frenchman with three fiancés, each a stewardess for a different airline,” Baldwin Players’ Director Brian Ray said. “He tries to keep them to a schedule of departures and landings, but eventually, the schedule breaks down, and everything gets really wild.”
Ray said the comedy is set in the early 1960s, and it puts a whole new spin on love in the age of transcontinental travel. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased online at www.purplepass.com/ABAC or by calling (229) 391-4895.
Cast members include ABAC alumnus Alena Norton from Tifton as Gloria; Roderick Baisden, a general studies/theater major from Tifton, as Bernard; Angel Rewis, a history and government major from Fargo, as Berthe; Parker Lewis, a general studies major from Macon, as Robert; Isabella Sauls, a writing and communication major from Albany, as Gabriella; and Hannah Moseley, an agricultural communication major from Cochran, as Gretchen.
During the spring semester, the Baldwin Players will switch genres to a spirited musical titled “The Spitfire Grill.” The production is to be staged in Howard Auditorium March 26-28.
For more information on either production, interested persons can contact Ray at bray@abac.edu.