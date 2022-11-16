chalkfest.jpg

Lata Fields, a professional chalk artist from LaGrange, creates her artwork for the 2021 Albany Museum of Art ChalkFest. Fields and 10 of her fellow pro chalk artists will create works of art in chalk as festivalgoers watch at this year’s AMA ChalkFest, which is scheduled for 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday on the 200 block of Front Street and Veterans Park Amphitheatre in downtown Albany.

 Special Photo: Albany Museum of Art

ALBANY ─ Albany Museum of Art ChalkFest will usher in the holidays Saturday with a day packed with 11 professional chalk artists, steamroller printmaking, glassblowing demonstrations, craft beer tasting, live music, community chalk artists, an activities area for kids and families, food trucks, and more than two-dozen vendors.

“AMA ChalkFest again promises to be an extraordinary day of friendship and fun; there is something for everyone to enjoy,” AMA Executive Director Andrew J. Wulf said in a news release. “Plus, the early weather forecasts are promising for pleasant fall temperatures."

