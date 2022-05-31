VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park here welcomes Grammy Award-winning country act Brothers Osborne, who will perform in the 2022 All-Star Concert Series on Saturday.
“This has been one of our most anticipated concerts of the season,” Adam Floyd, marketing and sales manager for the theme park, said in a news release. “Brothers Osborne is fresh off winning Vocal Duo of the year from the Academy of Country Music and have received multiple (award) nominations for their latest album, "Skeletons." Our guests are in for an amazing performance.”
Two sons from a working-class family, John and T.J. Osborne grew up in a small, Maryland water town writing and playing songs for friends and family in their father’s shed. John moved to Nashville first to play in other bands, and two years later T.J. joined him. It was then they formed Brothers Osborne as a duo that blends equal parts country and rock into one of the freshest, most identifiable sounds to come out of Nashville in recent years.
The singer/songwriter siblings took home their fourth Vocal Duo of the Year trophy at the 55th Annual CMA Awards, in addition to being named ACM Duo of the Year twice. Overall, Brothers Osborne have collected five CMA and five ACM trophies, and stand as nine-time GRAMMY nominees – including vying for Best Country Album ("Skeletons") and Best Country Duo/Group Performance (“Younger Me”) at the 64th Grammy Awards. Additionally, they received the ASCAP Vanguard Award in 2019 recognizing artists whose innovative work is helping to shape the future of music.
Saturday's concert begins at 8 p.m. and is included with Season Passholder admission or just $10 for General Admission guests. Reserved seats are available for as little as $5.
Wild Adventures Gold, Silver, Bronze and Pre-K season passholders can enjoy the Brothers Osborne and all of the concerts in the 2022 All-Star Concert Series for free. General concert admission for general admission guests and reserved seats are available for purchase, starting at $5 and are an additional cost to park admission. Families can enjoy the All-Star Concert, and unlimited visits to Wild Adventures Theme Park and Splash Island Water Park all season with a 2022 season pass, starting at $99.99 plus tax at WildAventures.com.
