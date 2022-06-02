ALBANY — Camyliah Rose’s painting and mixed media entry “Propogated” was named Best in Show Thursday at the Albany Area Arts Council’s 22nd annual Southwest Georgia Regional Fine Arts Exhibit and Sale.
The top three finishers and a pair of honorable mentions were announced in painting and mixed media, photography and digital art, and sculpture and ceramics categories at a reception held at the Arts Council’s gallery.
In addition to Rose’s Best in Show artwork, Elizabeth “Libby” McFalls’ “Explorers” took top prize in the painting and mixed media category; Therese Atkinson’s “Our Pride Will Not Be Shaken” took the top prize in photography and digital art, and Theresa C. Fisher’s “Homecoming Visitors” claimed the top sculpture and ceramics honor.
Other top works in the painting and mixed media competition included: second place — Michael Mallard, “Yellow Shoe, Blue Chair”; third place — Karla G. Noble, “Cumberland Island Tree”; honorable mentions — Jeaunice Tribue Burnette, “A Sunday Evening” and Sarah Jenkins Farris, “Waves.”
Top finishers in the photography and digital art category included: second place — Charles Williams, “Home on Derange”; third place — Doug Wolfe, “Restless Moon”; honorable mentions — Joe W. Clift, “Portland Head Light” and Ulf Kirchdorfer, “Up in the Air.”
Sculpture and ceramics honorees included: second place — Scott Marini, “American Landscapes Series V”; third place — Abigail Heuss, “Home Again, Home Again”; honorable mentions — Diamond Powe “Sea Anemone” and Marie Salter, “Say U.S. to the Dress.”
Many of the works in the Southwest Georgia Regional Fine Arts Exhibit and Sale are for sale. They will be on display at the Albany Area Arts Council through July 14.
