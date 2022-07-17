TIFTON — Followers of the much-loved songstress Carole King will “feel the earth move” on Sept. 15 when Suzanne Davis presents a salute to a true musical icon in the season opener for the ABAC at the Tift series sponsored by Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
“It’s a great way to start ABAC’s performing arts events for the year,” Wayne Jones, who coordinates the plethora of entertainment opportunities planned for the 2022-23 season, said. “Everyone loves Carole King’s music, and it will be front and center at the historic Tift Theater.”
In her latest and tribute to King, Davis channels the characteristics of King at the piano while drawing the audience in for a comfortable stage presentation.
King is famous for a number of hits, including “You’ve Got a Friend,” “It’s Too Late,” “So Far Away,” “A Natural Woman,” and “I Feel the Earth Move.”
Jones said the other ABAC at the Tift performance during the year takes place on Jan. 26 with “The Highwaymen -- American Outlaw Tribute.”
The ABAC Presents! Performing Arts Series opens on Sept. 25 with the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra. Other performances include the Atlanta Chamber Players on Oct. 10, the California Guitar Trio on Feb. 26, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Bluegrass Band on March 14, and Scotty Barnhart and the ABAC Jazz Ensemble on April 20. Season tickets will soon be available.
For more information, interested persons can call ABAC at (229) 391-4895.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.