Carter Arts & Lecture Series to present ‘Churchill’ at ABAC Bainbridge

BAINBRIDGE — Guests will be invited to step back into the past through Andrew Edlin’s play titled “Churchill” on Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. in the Kirbo Center at ABAC Bainbridge. The production is a part of the Carter Arts & Lecture Series presented by Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Edlin will immerse audience members in the eloquence of Winston Churchill. His powerful performance brings Churchill’s personality to life through speeches, private revelations, comedic stories, and brilliant commentary.
The one-man play takes place in the British Prime Minister’s wartime bunker. Edlin, an actor as well as a playwright, perfectly articulates Churchill with nuances and reflections.
Next up in the Carter Arts & Lecture Series is Poet Paisley Rekdal at 6 p.m. on Nov. 8 at The Library at ABAC Bainbridge. Rekdal is the author of 10 books, including the new collection of essays titled “The Night My Mother Met Bruce Lee.”
The Thomas M. Kirbo and Irene B. Kirbo Foundation is the season sponsor for the series. First Port City Bank is the event sponsor, and Miles Realty Company is the preferred sponsor.
Season tickets for the Carter Arts and Lecture Series are $40 and can be purchased at arts.abac.edu or by calling the ABAC Ticket Line at (229) 243-6980. All ABAC students will be admitted free to the performance. Adult individual tickets are $10, and student individual tickets are $5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.