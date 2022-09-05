carter arts.jpeg

The 3 Redneck Tenors will open the Carter Series for the Arts at the ABAC- Bainbridge Kirbo Center on Sept. 29.

 Special Photo: ABAC

BAINBRIDGE — Side-splitting comedy routines combine with magnificent voices when the Carter Arts & Lecture Series begins its eighth season on Sept. 29 with the presentation of 3 Redneck Tenors in “Broadway Bound” at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College-Bainbridge.

The Carter Arts & Lecture Series is committed to enhancing the educational experience by bringing compelling speakers, distinguished authors, and performing arts to the ABAC-Bainbridge campus. All events are designed to bring the campus and community together to educate, inspire and spark imagination, officials with the college said.

