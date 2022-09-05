BAINBRIDGE — Side-splitting comedy routines combine with magnificent voices when the Carter Arts & Lecture Series begins its eighth season on Sept. 29 with the presentation of 3 Redneck Tenors in “Broadway Bound” at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College-Bainbridge.
The Carter Arts & Lecture Series is committed to enhancing the educational experience by bringing compelling speakers, distinguished authors, and performing arts to the ABAC-Bainbridge campus. All events are designed to bring the campus and community together to educate, inspire and spark imagination, officials with the college said.
The always enjoyable 3 Redneck Tenors kick off the season in a 7 p.m. presentation on Sept. 29 at the Charles H. Kirbo Regional Center on the ABAC-Bainbridge campus.
Concertgoers will enjoy a laugh-filled evening as they join three singing cousins who have made it to Times Square and intend to find the perfect show. Along the way, they will belt out classics from Broadway productions such as “Phantom of the Opera,” “South Pacific,” “Annie,” “Les Miserables,” “Oklahoma,” and many more.
Other speakers and performers in the Carter Arts & Lecture Series include lecturer Mary Diallo on Nov. 3, lecturer Abdur Rahman Muhammad on Jan. 23, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Bluegrass Band on March 9, and Scotty Barnhart with the ABAC Jazz Ensemble on April 21.
A season subscription to the series is available for $40 for adults and $15 for youths. Individual tickets to the performances are $10 for adults and $5 for youths. To purchase tickets, interested persons can visit arts.abac.edu or call the ABAC ticket line at (229) 391-4895.
For the Carter Arts and Lecture Series, the season sponsor is The Thomas M. and Irene B. Kirbo Foundation, and the event sponsors are First Port City Bank and Cooper’s Plumbing and Air.
