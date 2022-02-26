BAINBRIDGE — Two dynamic acts will combine forces to offer a top-rated entertainment package on March 8 when the Carter Arts and Lecture Series at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College-Bainbridge presents the Joe Gransden Quintet with Robin Latimore.
Showtime is 6 p.m. at the Kirbo Center at ABAC-Bainbridge. The Thomas M. Kirbo and Irene B. Kirbo Foundation is the season sponsor for the series. First Port City Bank is the event sponsor, and Miles Realty Company is the preferred sponsor.
Smokey Robinson offers lavish praise for Gransden’s wonderful voice and fabulous expertise on the trumpet.
“Joe has an innate ability to connect with an audience,” Robinson said. “His singing and trumpet playing are world class.”
After sharing the stage with many jazz legends, Latimore shows her background by knocking out everything from jazz classics to big band sounds to gospel favorites.
For the audience, that spells out an unforgettable evening as Gransden and Latimore provide unparalleled entertainment, performing timeless tunes that typically bring attendees to their feet in boisterous applause.
All ABAC students will be admitted free. Adult tickets are $10 each, and kindergarten-12th-grade student tickets are $5 each. Tickets can be purchased at arts.abac.edu. or by calling the ABAC Ticket Line at (229) 243-6980. Tickets also will be available at the door prior to the performance.
Now in its eighth season, the Carter Arts and Lecture Series is committed to enhancing the educational experience by bringing compelling speakers, distinguished authors, and performing artists to ABAC-Bainbridge. These events are designed to bring the students and the community together to educate, inspire and spark imagination.
The final performance in the Carter Arts and Lecture Series for 2021-22 spotlights Derek Brown on the saxophone with the ABAC Jazz Ensemble on April 22 at 6 p.m. at the Kirbo Center.
