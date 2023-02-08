magic 0.png

 Special Illustration

ALBANY -- The five world-class illusionists who make up the mind-bending theatrical production Champions Of Magic are back on tour in 2023 following sell-out shows across the globe, rave reviews and a run in London’s West End. Southwest Georgians can catch this incredible show for the whole family at the Albany Municipal Auditorium on April 29.

Tickets for Champions Of Magic, which start at $25, can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or the Georgia’s Own Credit Union Box Office located at the Albany Civic Center.

