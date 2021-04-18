ALBANY – The city of Albany's downtown manager's office, along with The Albany Area Art’s Council, has announced the kickoff of the Designing Our Future Art Contest.
The purpose of the art contest is to promote vacant properties to attract new businesses to the city's growing downtown area, utilizing designs that depict the themes "work, play, live, shop, and dine."
Entries for the Designing Our Future Art Contest will be taken through midnight, May 28. Winning entrants will be notified by June 4. There will be 10 total winners chosen, two winners from each theme.
To learn more about this contest, contact the downtown manager’s office at (229) 483-7665 or visit downtown.albanyga.gov/attractions/events/designing-our-future-art-contest.
