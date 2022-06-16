...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/ TO 8 PM EDT
/7 PM CDT/ FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 113.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon EDT /11
AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Classic rockers Three Dog Night will bring their array of beloved hits to Wild Adventures Theme Park for a show this weekend.
VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park hosts its annual Season Passholder Appreciation Concert with legends Three Dog Night Saturday as part of the 2022 All-Star Concert Series, presented by Valdosta TKO Nissan.
“We look forward to the Season Passholder Appreciation Concert every year, when we get to rock out with our passholder families,” Adam Floyd, the theme park's senior marketing and sales manager, said. “Whether you grew up in the '70s or not, everyone is familiar with Three Dog Night’s songs and has fond memories attached to them.”
Now in its fifth decade, Three Dog Night claims some of the most astonishing statistics in popular music. In the years 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more Top 10 hits, moved more records or sold more concert tickets than the band. Three Dog Night hits weave through the fabric of pop culture today, whether on the radio, where they are heard day in and day out, in TV commercials or in major motion pictures: songs like “Mama Told Me (Not to Come),” “Joy to the World,” “Black and White,” “Shambala” and “One” have crystalized Three Dog Night’s continuing popularity.
The concert is scheduled for Saturday at 8 p.m., and reserved concert seats are free for 2022 season passholders. Season passholders can arrive starting at 9 a.m. when Wild Adventures ticketing courtyard will open for passholders to claim their free reserved seats for the concert that evening.
Reserved seating for the Three Dog Night concert is exclusively for 2022 passholders. General concert admission for general admission guests are available for purchase for $10 and are an additional cost to park admission.
In addition to complimentary reserved seats for the Three Dog Night concert, Passholder Appreciation Weekend at Wild Adventures also includes the Gold Passholder Party from 5-7 p.m. at the Wanyama Observation Deck. Gold passholders will have the opportunity to enjoy free food, drinks and ice cream, exclusive animal encounters and more.
All bronze, silver and gold passholders can also bring a friend with them for free on Sunday. Also on Sunday, the first 500 dads will receive free donuts as the park celebrates Father's Day.
