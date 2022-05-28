NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Grammy-nominated multi-platinum country music superstar Cole Swindell recently earned his 11th career No. 1 single with his current hit, the duet with ACM Top New Female Artist of the Year Lainey Wilson, “Never Say Never.”
The powerhouse duet reached No. 1 on both Mediabase and Billboard country singles charts in just 23 weeks. It is the follow-up to Swindell’s multiweek No. 1 “Single Saturday Night.” The back-to-back No. 1 singles are on his recently released fourth album, “Stereotype.”
Swindell and Wilson performed “Never Say Never” on ABC’s “Good Morning America” and later that same evening delivered a rain-drenched performance of the duet live on the CMT Music Awards on the CBS Television Network and on-demand on Paramount+.
“Never Say Never” has been a hit with fans since its debut and was the most added song at country radio the week of release, giving both Swindell and Wilson their biggest radio add day of their careers. The single, written by Swindell, Jessi Alexander and Chase McGill, immediately received rave media reviews including E! Online exclaiming, “If there’s one duet country music fans should listen to this weekend, we found it.”
“Stereotype,” produced by Zach Crowell, Chris LaCorte, Jordan Schmidt and Michael Carter, highlights Swindell as a hit-making songwriter across the project, writing seven of the album’s 13 tracks. “Stereotype” is available now all digital retailers.
Stereotype Track Listing:
“Stereotype” — Cole Swindell, Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt
“Every Beer” — Cole Swindell, Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt
“Never Say Never” (with Lainey Wilson) — Cole Swindell, Jessi Alexander, Chase McGill
“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” — Cole Swindell, Ashley Gorley, Jesse Frasure, Thomas Rhett, Mark D. Sanders, Tim Nichols
“Sayin’ You Love Me” — Mark Holman, Ernest K. Smith, James McNair
“I’m Gonna Let Her” — Dustin Lynch, Justin Ebach, Josh Thompson
“Down To The Bar” (feat HARDY) — Cole Swindell, Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt, Josh Thompson
“How Is She” — Hunter Phelps, Brock Berryhill, Greylan James
“Miss Wherever” — Cole Swindell, Chris LaCorte, Luke Laird, Josh Miller
“Single Saturday Night” — Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy and Mark Holman
“Some Habits” — Chris LaCorte, Josh Miller, Scooter Carusoe
“Girl Goes Crazy” — Cole Swindell, Michael Hardy, Ross Copperman
“Walk On Whiskey” — Randy Montana, Rodney Clawson, Jared Mullins
“Never Say Never” follows Swindell’s 10th career No. 1 hit, “Single Saturday Night,” which has logged more than 245 million streams globally. In the seven years since his debut on Warner Music Nashville, Swindell has racked up an impressive 10 No. 1 singles as an artist — 11 No. 1s as a songwriter — nine certified platinum singles (four singles at 2x platinum), a platinum-certified debut album (“Cole Swindell”) and a gold-certified sophomore album (“You Should Be Here”). The Georgia hitmaker has more than 4.5 billion global career streams. His Grammy-nominated hit “Break Up In The End” was named the NSAI Song of the Year in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.