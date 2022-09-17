swindell.jpg

 Special Photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Just days after receiving two CMA Award nominations for his powerhouse duet “Never Say Never” with Lainey Wilson, multiplatinum-selling star Cole Swindell has hit the top of the charts, again, in just 12 weeks, with his current and now fastest-rising single to date, “She Had Me At Heads Carolina.”

The song, produced by Zach Crowell and co-written with Ashley Gorley, Jesse Frasure, Thomas Rhett and the original writers on “Heads Carolina, Tails California” Mark D. Sanders and Tim Nichols, is No. 1 this week on the Billboard country singles chart. It also hit No. 1 on Sirius XM’s The Highway Hot 30 Weekend Countdown last month. “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” is the third consecutive No. 1 single from his fourth album, “Stereotype,” and becomes Swindell’s 12th career No. 1.

