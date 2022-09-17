Just days after receiving two CMA Award nominations for his duet “Never Say Never” with Lainey Wilson, multiplatinum-selling star Cole Swindell has hit the top of the charts, again, in just 12 weeks, with his current and now fastest-rising single to date, “She Had Me At Heads Carolina.”
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Just days after receiving two CMA Award nominations for his powerhouse duet “Never Say Never” with Lainey Wilson, multiplatinum-selling star Cole Swindell has hit the top of the charts, again, in just 12 weeks, with his current and now fastest-rising single to date, “She Had Me At Heads Carolina.”
The song, produced by Zach Crowell and co-written with Ashley Gorley, Jesse Frasure, Thomas Rhett and the original writers on “Heads Carolina, Tails California” Mark D. Sanders and Tim Nichols, is No. 1 this week on the Billboard country singles chart. It also hit No. 1 on Sirius XM’s The Highway Hot 30 Weekend Countdown last month. “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” is the third consecutive No. 1 single from his fourth album, “Stereotype,” and becomes Swindell’s 12th career No. 1.
“The reaction to this song has blown me away,” the Bronwood native said. “From the minute I released it, you all raised your hand in support of it and it means the world to me. Getting to stand in front of you night after night hearing you sing it back is the best feeling in the world. So thankful for my team and everyone that makes these moments possible.”
“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” is the follow-up to Swindell’s back-to-back multiweek No. 1 singles, “Single Saturday Night” and “Never Say Never,” a duet with Wilson.
Last week, Swindell received two CMA Award nominations for Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year with Wilson for their duet single “Never Say Never.” “Never Say Never” was previously his fastest-rising single to date before “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” topped the chart this week. The 56th annual CMA Awards will air live from Nashville Nov. 9 from 8-11 p.m. on ABC.
Next week, the 12-time chart-topper launches his headlining “Back Down To The Bar Tour” with Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe. The tour includes sold-out shows already, including his first headlining show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Nov. 3 which prompted a second show being added on Nov. 2.
Nov. 11 — Verona, N.Y., Turning Stone Resort Casino
Nov. 12 — Johnstown, Pa., Cambria County War Memorial
Nov. 17 — Saint Augustine, Fla., The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
Nov. 18 — Orlando, Fla., Hard Rock Live Orlando
Nov. 19 — Pompano Beach, Fla., Pompano Beach Amphitheater
Swindell recently released his new album “Stereotype,” which has already charted three No. 1 hits. In the seven years since his debut on Warner Music Nashville, Swindell has racked up an impressive 12 No. 1 singles as an artist — 13 No. 1’s as a songwriter — nine certified platinum singles (four singles at 2x platinum), a platinum-certified debut album (“Cole Swindell”) and a gold-certified sophomore album (“You Should Be Here”).
The Georgia hitmaker has more than 5 billion global career streams. His massive, Grammy-nominated hit “Break Up In The End” was named the NSAI Song of the Year in 2019.
For complete information and upcoming tour dates, sign up for the Down Home Crew at www.ColeSwindell.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.