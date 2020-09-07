COLUMBUS – Fall Line Entertainment, a Georgia-based film distribution company, announced recently it is moving forward with plans to produce and distribute films for theatrical release in 2021. Long time industry vet Crystal Trawick, most recently chief operations officer for Fun Academy Studios, will serve as CEO/president, and the company will provide partnership opportunities for production, distribution and in-theater marketing.
Based in Columbus, Fall Line will be working closely with filmmakers to take advantage of the generous tax incentives offered by working within the state.
“Columbus has seen a large amount of film and production business sent its way thanks to the logjam of work in the Atlanta area” Trawick said in a news release. “Many are recognizing the obvious time and cost benefits from traveling a short distance out of the city to complete their projects.”
In recent years, films such as Fox’s "Hidden Figures," Disney’s "Need For Speed," Paramount’s "Fighting Temptations" and the Sony/Kendrick Brothers’ "Overcomer" were shot in Columbus.
Filling the executive position of chief marketing officer at Fall Line will be Bryan Jeffries, former GKC and Cinemark Marketing vice president. In addition, LaMont Shedrick, former Fox, Fox Searchlight and Annapurna vice president, has signed on as chief distribution officer.
“Some may see this as a challenging time to get a new company off the ground,” added Trawick, “but fortunately, it’s given me the availability of highly experienced industry professionals to come on board and help move us forward”.
The primary focus for the company will be on family-friendly and faith-based films. Announcements are forthcoming regarding the formal signing of several projects for early 2021.
Fall Line Entertainment is a distribution company in the entertainment industry offering additional services in production and marketing. Through the company's distribution channels, the company provides innovative entertainment to audiences worldwide through partnerships with motion picture exhibitors. Fall Line Entertainment LLC is registered in the United States of America with corporate offices in Columus.
For additional information, contact Jeffries at (214) 354-8655 or bjeffries@fallline-ent.com.
