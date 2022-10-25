leanne morgan.jfif

 Special Photo

ALBANY – Comedian Leanne Morgan announced Tuesday the first 25 dates of her 100-show national headlining theater and arena tour, "Just Getting Started," which will kick off in February and include a stop in Albany at the Albany Municipal Auditorium June 9.

The tour’s name was inspired by Morgan’s career which started serendipitously 22 years ago when the mother of three realized her calling was in making people laugh. At midlife, Morgan said she is just getting started and hopes that she can inspire others to realize it’s never too late to start something that you love!

