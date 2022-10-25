Comedian Leanne Morgan announced Tuesday the first 25 dates of her 100-show national headlining theater and arena tour "Just Getting Started," which will kick off in February and include a stop in Albany at the Albany Municipal Auditorium on June 9.
The tour’s name was inspired by Morgan’s career which started serendipitously 22 years ago when the mother of three realized her calling was in making people laugh. At midlife, Morgan said she is just getting started and hopes that she can inspire others to realize it’s never too late to start something that you love!
The comedian’s unique brand of comedy is grounded in her relatability and her no-holds-barred descriptions of motherhood ("What to do when puberty turns your children into monsters"), dieting ("When it’s almost summer and you don’t have a bikini body"), and marriage ("Two things that make a man happy), etc. all delivered with her trademark sweet Southern charm.
“I named my second tour 'Just Getting Started' because I’m a 50-something mother and grandmother that’s having the time of my life," Morgan said in a news release. "This is a dream come true. I truly feel like I am in the prime of my life. I’ve had the honor to travel to 100 cities across this great country performing in front of my fans, who feel like my best friends. I’ll be sharing more stories of my real life, my family and my experiences and I hope people will still come away from this new hour saying, 'This is my life -- is Leanne spying on me?’”
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
LEANNE MORGAN: JUST GETTING STARTED TOUR 2023 DATES
Feb. 24 -- Greenville, S.C. Peace Center
Feb. 25 -- Augusta Bell Auditorium
March 3 -- Jackson, Miss. Thalia Mara Hall
March 4 -- Jackson, Tenn. Carl Perkins Civic Center
March 10 -- Columbus, Ohio Palace Theatre
March 11 -- Cincinnati, Ohio Taft Theatre
March 24 -- Evansville, Ind. Old National Events Plaza
March 25 -- Indianapolis, Ind. Clowes Memorial Hall
March 31 -- Columbus RiverCenter for the Performing Arts
April 1 -- Macon City Auditorium
April 15 -- Knoxville, Tenn. Knoxville Civic Coliseum
April 19 -- Nashville, Tenn. The Opry House (Part of Nashville Comedy Festival)
April 21 -- Hiawassee Anderson Music Hall
April 22 -- Charlotte, N.C. Ovens Auditorium
May 6 -- Tysons, Va. Capital One Hall
May 19 -- Tampa, Fla. Tampa Theatre
May 20 -- New Orleans, La. Saenger Theatre
June 2 -- Springfield, Mo. Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts
June 3 -- Oklahoma City, Okla. The Criterion
June 9 -- Albany Albany Municipal Auditorium
June 10 -- Montgomery, Ala. Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
June 23 -- Sugar Land, Texas Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
June 24 -- Fort Worth, Texas Will Rogers Memorial Center
July 8 -- Savannah Johnny Mercer Theatre
July 9 -- Myrtle Beach, S.C. Alabama Theatre
After 22 years in comedy, Morgan has cemented herself as a must-watch comedian. She said she was feeling the lure of Hollywood after graduating high school, but the idea of moving there was unheard of and too daunting for a country girl who had never been away from home. She enrolled in college at The University of Tennessee, where she graduated (by the skin of her teeth) with a degree in Child and Family Studies.
Shortly after that, she married her husband Chuck and they moved to Bean Station, Tenn., in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. To stay busy after having her first baby, Morgan started selling jewelry at home parties. She was supposed to talk about the jewelry but instead conversed about breastfeeding, hemorrhoids and being a mama. The party guests thought that she was hilarious to the point somebody peed on a couch, and before she knew it, she was booked out a year in-advance.
The jewelry company saw what was happening and asked her to speak at their sales rallies. It was there that women started saying, “You need to do standup.” That gave Morgan the courage to go for it. She finally had access to comedy clubs when her family moved to San Antonio in 2001, and her career in comedy quickly started to skyrocket.
Morgan’s comedy has landed her at the "Just For Laughs Festival" in Montreal and has brought her development deals for her own sitcom with ABC and Warner Brothers, writer/producer Matt Williams (Rosanne, Home Improvement), TV Land and with Sony Television.
Morgan has garnered more than 2 million followers across social media, and her popular stand-up special, "So Yummy" has drawn more than 50 million views on YouTube.
Her fan base continues to grow with her relatability as she discusses everything from being a housewife, sharing Jell-O recipes to having a new grandbaby. She has appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, The View, Nick at Nite’s Funniest Mom and toured with the Southern Fried Chicks.
Now that her children are grown, Morgan is currently on "The Big Panty Tour" for her 100-show theater run across the U.S. with Outback Presents. In December, she will tape her first special for a major streaming platform and then will be back on the road with her next 100-show theater and arena "Just Getting Started" tour with Outback Presents.