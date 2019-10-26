NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Four-time country music Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan planned a special acoustic set for his appearances as part of the 11th annual Opry Goes Pink night at the Grand Ole Opry. Bryan began each of the two sold-out shows “flipping the switch” on the signature barn, turning it pink to raise awareness for the fight against breast cancer.
During his first Opry show performance, Luke was surprised with a special presentation by the Academy of Country Music’s RAC Clark naming him the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade award for “Crash My Party.”
“‘Crash My Party’ was such a life-changing album for us,” Bryan said from the stage of the Opry. “We didn’t know it at the time; we were just loving making music for you guys. It blew my mind the love and support we had from the fans. It’s so fun getting to do this. Thank you to my producer, Jeff (Stevens), and my record label and management for sharing this experience with me tonight.”
The ACM Album of the Decade Award recognizes an album that has impacted country music over the decade. The factors to be considered include, but are not limited to, the success of radio of singles released from the album, the album’s concept, commercial media, sales and streaming, artistic merit and ACM Award recognition.
Bryan’s four-time Platinum-selling “Crash My Party,” produced by Stevens, was released in 2013 and firmly established the superstar career of the artist known simply as “Luke.” “Crash My Party” was the largest-selling debut for a country male artist since 2004, selling nearly 530,000 units its first week and debuting at #1 on the Billboard 200 and the Country sales chart. The album went on to sell more than 4 million copies and contains six consecutive No. 1 singles: “Crash My Party,” “That’s My Kind of Night,” Drink A Beer,” “Play It Again,” “Roller Coaster,” and “I See You.”
Bryan is a two-time Academy of Country Music and a two-time Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year, a five-time host of the ACM Awards, a two-year celebrity judge on ABC’s “American Idol,” a NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year, and was named a CMT Artist of the Year six consecutive times. He has more certified digital singles than any other country artist, with 46 million tracks from 12 million albums that have collected four billion music streams.
Bryan, a native of Leesburg, has now placed 23 singles at No. 1 on the country charts, 12 of which he co-wrote. In May 2019, Luke kicked off his “Sunset Repeat Tour” with special guests Cole Swindell and Jon Langston. They played for 50,000 fans on the tour’s opening weekend, followed by a sold-out show in Boston’s Gillette Stadium.
Visit www.LukeBryan.com or follow Luke on Twitter @LukeBryanOnline, Instagram and Facebook.