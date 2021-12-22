NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Critically-acclaimed singer-songwriter Mike Ryan will perform at the Albany Civic Center on Jan. 15, officials at the venue announced.
The country singer recently released his new single “Jacket On” featuring co-writers Brandy Clark and Brent Anderson and debuted the track exclusively via TheBoot.com and Taste of Country. Amassing 200 million-plus career streams to date, 26 of Ryan’s songs have garnered more than 1 million streams and 13 of his songs have amassed more than 5 million streams.
The rising artist is set to perform as part of Riley Green’s “We Out There” tour and has been featured on Apple Music’s Breaking Country Playlist, Pandora’s Artist to Watch, SiriusXM’s “The Highway,” PBS’s “Austin City Limits,” in Billboard and more. Tickets are available for the 7 p.m. show. For more information visit, https://www.ticketmaster.com/albany-civic-center-tickets-albany/venue/278535.
“When we wrote ‘Jacket On,’ it was my first time writing with Brandy,” Ryan said in a news release. “I had already written quite a few songs with Brent Anderson, but this was the first session for the three of us. I’d been a fan of Brandy’s music for a long time. She brings so much personality to her songwriting, and when we were done, I knew we had a good one. It wasn’t long before we took it to the studio and then Jenee Fleenor put her fiddle on it, and it just turned out incredible.”
Ryan recently opened three nights as direct support for Miranda Lambert. This January, he will open select tour stops as part of Green’s tour. Ryan’s upcoming performances also include Tulsa, Okla., (Jan. 7), Knoxville, Tenn., (Jan. 13) and Savannah (Jan. 14).
Named as an artist “... with critically-acclaimed albums and singles ...” (Fort Worth Star-Telegram), Ryan has garnered an impressive 200 million career streams to date. With seven No. 1 songs that have landed on the Texas Music charts, the San Antonio native’s third full-length studio album “Blink You’ll Miss It” also landed at No. 15 on Billboard’s Heatseekers Albums chart and Top 40 on Billboard’s Independent Albums chart. The lyricist, vocalist and guitarist co-wrote Brad Paisley’s Top 20 “Last Time for Everything.” For more information, visit https://mikeryanband.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.