NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Luke Bryan has been named the Country Radio Broadcasters (CRB) 2021 Artist Humanitarian Award recipient. The country superstar was recognized with the honor during his appearance on the annual “CRS Artist Interview,” sponsored by BMI, during "CRS 2021: The Virtual Experience."
“Luke is a big star with a bigger heart," CRS/CRB Board President Kurt Johnson said. "From his earliest days to as recently as Super Bowl LV, he’s leveraged his influence for good and helped songwriters, farmers, children, small businesses — people in so many different walks of life that Luke Bryan’s philanthropic work has touched. We’re so proud to honor him with this much-deserved award.”
Bryan has been recognized for his charitable work with numerous organizations over the years, including ACM Lifting Lives, CMA Foundation, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, Shriners Hospital, St. Jude, TJ Martell, and more. He is also noted for his ongoing efforts with the Brett Boyer Foundation and Bayer’s #HeresToTheFarmer campaign through his annual Farm Tour.
The Brett Boyer Foundation is an organization that is dear to Bryan’s family, formed in honor of his late niece, Sadie Brett Boyer. Their mission is to raise awareness for Congenital Heart Disease and fund research for advance treatment options. Luke and his wife Caroline established Brett’s Barn at their farm outside of Nashville as part of Caroline’s promise to buy Brett a pony someday. The barn is now the home of a growing species of animals.
Luke’s annual Farm Tour, launched in 2009, highlights and celebrates the contributions of America’s farmers. Every year a portion of the concert proceeds are donated as college scholarships for students of farming families where the tour is played. In 2015, Bryan partnered with Farm Tour sponsor Bayer, which launched the #HeresToTheFarmer campaign to support their hard work and help fight hunger throughout the country. Since its inception, the campaign has donated 4 million meals across the U.S. in addition to thousands of dollars to area food banks and local farmers in each of the Farm Tour cities.
When the pandemic hit in 2020, the singer/songwriter’s philanthropic support continued. Last April, Bryan performed as part of Verizon’s weekly streaming entertainment series in support of small businesses affected by COVID-19 through Pay It Forward Live. Viewers were encouraged to do what they could to support local businesses in their own communities by shopping online, buying gift cards to be used when businesses re-opened or ordering a meal. Verizon also donated $10, up to $2.5 million, to support small businesses when the hashtag #PayitForwardLIVE was used.
In May 2020, Bryan teamed with BMI and radio broadcasting groups to help raise money for songwriters who have been affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. A Salute to the Songwriters aired on more than 100 radio stations nationwide. Proceeds went directly to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief fund, created by BMI, ASCAP and SESAC.
Bryan’s engagement with Verizon continued during Super Bowl LV as part of The Big Concert for Small Business. Verizon made a multiyear commitment to bring one million small businesses forward by 2030 with resources to help them succeed in the digital economy and committing $10 million to small business support through the nonprofit Local Initiatives Support Corporation, focusing on business owners in historically underserved communities.
The CRB Artist Humanitarian Award was created in 1990 by the organization’s board to honor those country music artists who have exhibited exceptional humanitarian efforts during their career. Past recipients include Kenny Chesney, Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley, Lady A, Carrie Underwood, Rascal Flatts, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Trace Adkins, Randy Owen, Toby Keith, Brad Paisley, Brooks & Dunn, Reba, Vince Gill, Garth Brooks, and Charlie Daniels, among others.
