Hailed upon its release last year as “vital and comfortable taking new chances” (Rolling Stone) and “cheery, resilient, forever looking forward” (The New Yorker), Paul McCartney’s “McCartney III” is now literally moving into the future in the form of “McCartney III Imagined,” released digitally Friday on Capitol Records.
Personally curated by Paul, “McCartney III Imagined” features an A-List assortment of friends, fans and brand new acquaintances, each covering and/or reimagining their favorite “McCartney III” moments in their own signature styles. The result is a kaleidoscopic reinterpretation — one that serves as an extension of “McCartney III” while standing on its own as an adventurous milestone in the McCartney discography.
Advance offerings from “McCartney III Imagined” have included “Slidin’” by Ed O’Brien, who described the experience as “a moment of light in the darkness of the winter that’s just been;” Beck’s “Find My Way” that saw him “take the song completely somewhere unexpected,” and Dominic Fike’s cover of “The Kiss of Venus,” which Billboard said “switches up the acoustic ballad into a futuristic R&B jam.”
“McCartney III Imagined” will make its TV debut May 3 when Fike performs his already universally acclaimed version of “The Kiss Of Venus” on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”
Originally released Dec. 18, 2020, “McCartney III” is the third in a trilogy of home-made and self-titled albums that began with Paul’s 1970 solo debut “McCartney,” and continued in 1980 with “McCartney II.” All three albums were written, performed and produced by Paul in varying states of isolation, all showcasing his unique creativity and inspired spontaneity. Recorded in “Rockdown,” “McCartney III” topped album charts across the world, scoring Paul his first UK No. 1 album in 31 years – increasing his lead as the UK’s most successful chart act of all time.
“McCartney III Imagined” continues the tradition of the biggest and most diverse names in music covering Paul’s songs — an ever-expanding lineup that ranges from more recent versions by Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Dave Grohl, Coldplay and The Cure, to interpretations over the years from the likes of U2, Guns N’ Roses, Earth Wind & Fire, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Marvin Gaye, Bill Withers, Joe Cocker, Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Ray Charles and so many more. “McCartney III Imagined” is a testament of Paul’s enduring and unmatched influence, a legacy that stretches from “Yesterday” being the most covered song in contemporary musical history to the inspiration his current work continues to hold for generations of artists and fans.
“McCartney III Imagined” physical formats are available for pre-order, with their release following this summer, including exclusive color vinyl editions available at Target, Barnes & Noble, Indie record stores, Newbury Comics, and PaulMcCartney.com. Physical configurations will feature the exclusive bonus track “Long Tailed Winter Bird (Idris Elba Remix).”
McCartney III Imagined includes:
1. Find My Way (feat. Beck)
2. The Kiss of Venus (Dominic Fike)
3. Pretty Boys (feat. Khruangbin)
4. Women And Wives (St. Vincent Remix)
5. Deep Down (Blood Orange Remix)
6. Seize The Day (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)
7. Slidin’ (EOB Remix)
8. Long Tailed Winter Bird (Damon Albarn Remix)
9. Lavatory Lil (Josh Homme)
10. When Winter Comes (Anderson .Paak Remix)
11. Deep Deep Feeling (3D RDN Remix)
12. Long Tailed Winter Bird (Idris Elba Remix)
