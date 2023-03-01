Father Daughter - 1

Albany's original Daddy Daughter Dance will return to the Good Life City on March 18 from 6-9 p.m. at the Albany State University West Campus Ballroom. 

 Special Illustration

ALBANY -- Southwest Georgia daddies ... it's time to grab those old dancing shoes from the closet and polish them up for the return of the Daddy Daughter Dance, the 2023 Sneaker Ball.

Albany's original Daddy Daughter Dance will return to the Good Life City on March 18 from 6-9 p.m. at the Albany State University West Campus Ballroom. 

Tags