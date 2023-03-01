Cloudy. High 81F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: March 1, 2023 @ 12:46 pm
Albany's original Daddy Daughter Dance will return to the Good Life City on March 18 from 6-9 p.m. at the Albany State University West Campus Ballroom.
ALBANY -- Southwest Georgia daddies ... it's time to grab those old dancing shoes from the closet and polish them up for the return of the Daddy Daughter Dance, the 2023 Sneaker Ball.
Tickets to the event are available online at Eventbrite or at Cavalier Men's Fashion. More information is available at DDDofalbany@gmail.com.
