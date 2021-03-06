NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Newly honored with the Country Radio Broadcasters 2021 Artist Humanitarian Award, country music superstar Luke Bryan scored again at country radio this week as his 26th career No. 1 single, “Down To One,” reigns at the top of the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase charts. The single, written by Albany’s Dallas Davidson, Justin Ebach and Kyle Fishman, is the fourth consecutive No. 1 song from his “Born Here Live Here Die Here” album.
The album’s deluxe edition with six new songs will be available on April 9. When the deluxe music was announced for pre-order, it claimed the No. 1 spot on the Apple Music Pre-Add Chart. Pre-Order for the deluxe album is available now, but this Friday, fans can get the new track “Drink A Little Whiskey Down” instantly.
“I absolutely love this song,” Bryan told Billboard. “‘Down To One’ has a melody that just locked me in the first time I heard it. I know a lot of artists feel this way, but I’m definitely looking forward to doing this one live.”
“Born Here Live Here Die Here” originally debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart last August, making it Bryan’s sixth consecutive appearance in the top position. The album became his 11th top 10 album on Billboard’s Top 200 since his first appearance with 2009’s “Doin’ My Thing.”
Born Here Live Here Die Here (Deluxe Edition)
1. Knockin’ Boots (Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite, Gordie Sampson)
2. What She Wants Tonight (Luke Bryan, Ross Copperman, Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite)
3. Born Here Live Here Die Here (Jake Mitchell, Jameson Rodgers, Josh Thompson)
4. One Margarita (Michael Carter, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson)
5. Too Drunk To Drive (Luke Bryan, Michael Carter, Brandon Kinney)
6. Build Me A Daddy (Jake Mitchell, Josh Thompson, Brett Tyler)
7. Little Less Broken (Michael Carter, Lindsay Rimes, Matt Rogers)
8. For A Boat (Randy Montana, Josh Thompson, Mike Walker)
9. Where Are We Goin’ (Luke Bryan, Brent Cobb)
10. Down To One (Dallas Davidson, Justin Ebach, Kyle Fishman)
New Tracks
11. Country Does (Ross Copperman, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne)
12. Drink A Little Whiskey Down (Luke Bryan, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson)
13. Waves (Zach Crowell, Ryan Hurd, Chase McGill)
14. Bill Dance (Luke Bryan, Rhett Akins, Dallas Davidson, Ben Hayslip)
15. Up (Jeremy Bussey, Taylor Phillips and Bobby Pinson)
16. Floatin’ This Creek (Luke Bryan, Chase McGill, Jeff Stevens, Jody Stevens)
Leesburg native Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie have returned to the judges’ table for the fourth season of “American Idol,” airing through May on ABC.
