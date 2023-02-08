ace.jpg

ALBANY – The Dougherty County Public Library will host its first Black Ink: Albany Author Expo on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Northwest Library Event Center, located at 2507 Dawson Road. Local authors will be featured and present to meet fellow book lovers and to display, sell and sign their works.

Founder of Thomas Educational Consulting and Training and Great Day Publishing Sheila R. Thomas has worked in the educational field for more than 30 years as a teacher, college professor, educational trainer, consultant and author. Passionate about early literacy and parental advocacy, Thomas said she hopes her work will be a catalyst to help close the literacy gap. She has self-published two children’s books -- “J.R.’s Biggest Fan,” and “Mommy’s Little SONshine” -- as well as a coloring book of affirmations for boys entitled “Yes, I Can,” and an inspirational book for women, “W.A.I.T.: Women Anticipating Incredible Turnaround.”

