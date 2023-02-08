ALBANY – The Dougherty County Public Library will host its first Black Ink: Albany Author Expo on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Northwest Library Event Center, located at 2507 Dawson Road. Local authors will be featured and present to meet fellow book lovers and to display, sell and sign their works.
Founder of Thomas Educational Consulting and Training and Great Day Publishing Sheila R. Thomas has worked in the educational field for more than 30 years as a teacher, college professor, educational trainer, consultant and author. Passionate about early literacy and parental advocacy, Thomas said she hopes her work will be a catalyst to help close the literacy gap. She has self-published two children’s books -- “J.R.’s Biggest Fan,” and “Mommy’s Little SONshine” -- as well as a coloring book of affirmations for boys entitled “Yes, I Can,” and an inspirational book for women, “W.A.I.T.: Women Anticipating Incredible Turnaround.”
Author Charles Edwards penned his book “Straight From a Town Called Climax” as a celebration of the strength and courage of an African American male who came from humble beginnings. With no desire ever to quit or give up on getting out of poverty, Edwards was challenge from the hot okra fields to being a factory worker, and later, a migrant worker under his uncle’s care in New York. The intense desire for justice and to integrate his high school class of 1971 provided some of his first opportunities for standing up for what he believed was right and making a path for others to follow.
Educator, philanthropist and entrepreneur Bisa Batten Lewis is also the author of several titles, including “The P-A-I-D Educator.” Affectionately known as “Dr. Bisa,” Lewis is an early learning and adult education expert, a professional development specialist, renowned public speaker, philanthropist and serial entrepreneur. A diversely experienced education authority, she founded Ideal Early Learning LLC, an education consulting firm, and WINGS Curriculum LLC, a publisher of nationally recognized learning resources for children from infancy to age 5, as well as the Dr. Bisa Foundation, a nonprofit organization supporting human rights to earn quality education and an honest living.
O’Brien Arnett wrote “The Big Win” out of deep longing and desire to see people succeed and win in life. This book was created to offer a wealth of insight, encouragement and guidance to help the reader get to the other side of the toughest battles of life.
Founder and CEO of Currency Group Inc., Victoria I. Phoenix wrote her bestseller “Play You’re A.C.E., Before It Plays You” as the means of breaking down the who, what, when and how of escaping Adverse Childhood Experiences and other social trauma to help readers become empowered and elevated to great success in life.
Local radio personality Marcel McManus Sr. uses his book “God Trusted Me with the Mic” to chronicle the authentic and upfront story of his life as a 30-something young man who has been given different platforms to inform people, especially youths, about the gospel, gospel music, and current events via radio. His story is a journey of staying true to the Kingdom, while living in the culture.
Author Nydia Ponder wrote “Life Within a Circle” to help young readers understand that just like the character in her story, each individual is different and has distinctive attributes.
Finally, author Mildred Wimberly uses her book “Millie Living in the 1950s and 1960s” to explain what life was like in a farm community, in a family of 12, and how she survived. This book can be enjoyed by grades fourth and up, or by anyone desiring to know more about the '50s and '60s.
Readers of all ages and interests can visit anytime during the expo to peruse the authors' tables and talk about books. For more information, contact Krista Dixon at (229) 420-3214, or email kdixon@docolib.org.