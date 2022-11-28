ALBANY — The Albany Area Arts Council is partnering with the Flint River Entertainment Complex to present the annual Dougherty County School System Elementary Art Exhibition.
The six-week-plus exhibition of student art will make its debut Thursday and will be available for public viewing at the Arts Council Gallery through Jan. 19 during gallery hours.
With the holiday shopping season upon us, AAAC Executive Director Nicole Willis also is encouraging patrons and supporters of the arts locally to take advantage of the charity of online retail giant Amazon to support the Arts Council.
“We wanted to let you know that we are on Amazon Smile,” Willis said. “This means that when you shop on Amazon, you can choose to support our organization, and a percentage of eligible purchases will be donated to us — at no extra cost to you.”
Willis said the three-stop process is an easy one: Visit Smile.Amazon.com; search the site and click on Albany Area Arts Council; then start shopping. There are no extra fees to participants, but a portion of all items bought through Amazon will be donated to the Arts Council.
“It doesn’t cost shoppers anything,” Willis said.
“Amazon just donates a small percentage to us of the cost of all purchases made by individuals who clicked on Albany Area Arts Council on the Smile.Amazon.com site. We’re one of thousands of nonprofits across the country that are on the site, and while the donations are small, Amazon has donated millions of dollars over the years to nonprofits all across the nation.
“The holiday season is a great time to show your support for the arts, and what better way to do that than by shopping for friends and family? We appreciate your help in continuing to make the arts available to everyone in our community. Thank you for your support of our organization.”